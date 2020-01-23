Suspect killed after brief police chase

A male suspected of stealing a vehicle was shot and killed after a brief chase involving Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Wednesday, OHP officials said.
According to OHP, troopers were informed that a Black Chevy Tahoe had been reported stolen from Purcell around 11:30 a.m. Two troopers saw the vehicle and attempted to stop the Tahoe as it traveled northbound on Interstate 35.
The suspect exited I-35 at NW 27th in Moore and drifted left off the road and into the grass median. The vehicle hit a light pole and several trees before spinning out of control and coming to rest.
OHP officials said the troopers approached the vehicle and began firing shots at the suspect. The suspect, the only person in the vehicle, and was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.
The troopers were not injured and no civilians were harmed. OHP officials said the chase lasted about five minutes.
OHP officials said it is unclear at this time why shots were fired or if the suspect had a gun during the chase. Highway Patrol has not released the name of the suspect.
The incident is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.