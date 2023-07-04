Two suspects who fired a gun during a drive-by shooting last week told police they fired their weapons because one of the victims moved as if they had a gun, according to documents.
However, police said none of the victims had a gun.
The suspects in the shooting that killed one teenager and injured three others were formally charged last week in Cleveland County District Court.
Jarelle Johnson, 19, Mariah Hunter, 15, and Martinez Johnson, 17, were all charged with first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. Hunter had an additional charge of possessing a firearm after a delinquent adjudication was filed against her.
Even though two of the suspects are minors, they are being charged as adults. Under Oklahoma law, juveniles can be considered adults if the crime is serious. Children as young as 13 can be charged as adults in first-degree murder cases.
According to police, on the morning of June 25, the suspects got into a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac and traveled from Oklahoma City to Moore because Hunter was supposed to fight someone.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Martinez, the driver, told police when they arrived at the destination, he observed a group of people standing on the sidewalk, and one person moved as if they had a gun.
The affidavit said Martinez began shooting even though he didn’t physically see anyone with a firearm, and Jarelle also used a gun to shoot at the victims.
The identities of the four victims weren’t released. However, the police said three people had been shot. The fourth victim wasn’t shot but had minor injuries when escaping gunfire.
The 16-year-old boy who died from the injuries was shot in the head, torso, limbs and groin. He died in the hospital on June 26.
An 18-year-old male was shot seven times in the lower extremities. The third juvenile was shot in the chin. The other victims’ conditions weren’t released at the time of press.
There wasn’t an affidavit filed for Hunter. However, the two affidavits available didn’t include information on Hunter firing a gun. In both statements, her involvement was due to a pending fight, and the two other suspects were there for protection.
All three suspects were arraigned June 30. Jarelle was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. and was given a $2 million bond. Martinez and Hunter were arraigned at 3:30 p.m. A bond amount wasn’t listed for them. They both applied for indigent defense and court dates for the three people haven’t been released at this time.
