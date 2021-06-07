Swimming: Not as fast as he wanted, but Tang still made Norman history at Olympic Trials

NORMAN — Jonathan Tang arrived in Omaha, Nebraska, to compete in Wave I of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials this week.
Monday, one of the most talented swimmers to ever come out of Norman found himself among hundreds of other Olympic hopefuls.
CHI Health Center, a 17,000-seat arena, had been altered to hold an Olympic-sized swimming pool that would be used to sift through the talented prospects.
Through an array of bright lights and cameras, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity may have appeared daunting to some–but Tang’s nervousness wouldn’t last.
“When you’re down there waiting to race, you walk up and the crowd gets louder, the music gets louder. It’s almost like walking into a boxing ring,” said Tang. “I saw my family in the stands. It was loud and I was really nervous, but once I got close to race time, I was locked in.”
Placing high enough in a competition at Wave I of Olympic trials would allow him to move on to Wave II next week, the competition will determine the team the U.S. takes to the Tokyo Olympics.
Competing in the Olympic trials isn’t always about winning and moving on to the next stage of competition, however.
Roughly one 1,000 swimmers will make it to Omaha this month, so qualifying for the trials and experiencing an environment of that scale holds immense value for developing swimmers.
Tang was ranked 41 out of 100 swimmers in the 50-meter freestyle. He clocked a time of 23.60 — slower than he had hoped and one that would dropped his ranking to No. 78.
His old Sooner Swim Club and Norman North teammate, Aiden Hayes, who has prequalified for Wave II of the Trials, will soon become the second Norman product to have competed in the Trials.
“It was just something that I was so grateful to be a part of. I’m never gonna forget this moment. Walking out there to see my family, getting to race in that amazing pool and being televised,” Tang said. “It was just an amazing experience.”
Tang could be given this opportunity again in 2024 if he chooses to pursue it. He’ll be a junior at the University of Chicago when the Trials come back around.
Nonetheless, Tang has stamped his place in Norman swimming history by making it as far as he's made it, whether he's part of the 2024 trials or not.
Wherever his swimming career takes him, the Olympic Trials will have been a part of it.