The number of Syphilis cases in Cleveland County more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, the county health department reported this week.
Cases of the sexually transmitted infection rose from 71 cases in 2019 to 87 cases in 2020 to 150 cases in 2021, according to the report.
Mary Bixler, spokesperson for the Cleveland County Department of Health, said her department procured a grant for syphilis tests, which are available at no cost to patients.
“We have been giving them out to people when they come into the Health Department,” Bixler said. “We’ve been passing them out with our mobile wellness unit and to other community partners who work with sexual health.”
While official data hasn’t been released for 2022-2023, Bixler said syphilis is as high as it was in 2021.
“We’re seeing a continued increase into 2023 at about that same level,” she said.
Local experts believe the actual number may be higher because many sexually transmitted infections go unreported.
Will Andrews, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma Department of Health’s sexual health and harm reduction services branch, said many with syphilis don’t talk about it with their doctors or sexual partners because they feel shame or don’t think it’s a big deal.
Andrews said conditions vary, so those experiencing mild symptoms think they can avoid disclosing their infection.
“It’s called The Great Imitator, because it may be just a little bump that looks like a separate cut or an ingrown hair and it’s painless, and it goes away on its own,” he said. “So people don’t think anything about it, but you’re still infectious and you can still pass that disease on to other people.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms can include fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, patchy hair loss, headaches, weight loss, muscle aches, and fatigue. Later signs can include hearing loss, ringing and buzzing, balance difficulties, and vertigo.
Pregnant women can transmit syphilis, or congenital syphilis, to their babies in-utero
“We can treat it during pregnancy, which is the best time to do it,” Andrews said. “But also if an infant is born and tests positive for syphilis, we can treat it then.”
He said doctors prefer to treat children with congenital syphilis in-utero because doing so may prevent them from experiencing severe side effects, such as blindness, deafness, bone deformities, and tooth deformities.
“It can be a really nasty thing for a baby,” he said.
Those with syphilis are treated with antibiotics, as syphilis is a bacterial infection. Andrews said most adults take doxycycline, but pregnant women and those with immune disorders take penicillin. A round takes 28 days, during which time patients should not engage in sexual activity.
“If you test positive for syphilis, you need to get another test after the treatment is complete,” he said. “People need to make sure they complete that entire course and get tested again and make sure they are free of the infection (before engaging in sexual activity).”
Andrews said people must also understand that people can become reinfected if exposed to the disease again.
White people made up nearly 80% of all syphilis cases in Cleveland County in 2021. Those most likely to catch it are those aged 20-24, followed by those in their 30s. Those most likely to catch it are also economically disadvantaged, he said.
Andrews added that while syphilis is on the rise nationwide, Oklahoma is leading the charge. According to a report from the CDC, only Nevada, Mississippi, and Alaska have higher rates of syphilis cases than Oklahoma.
“Nationwide, syphilis has really come back, and in particular, in the southern states,” he said. “We’re especially seeing it really all over the state and all over the nation.”
Both Bixler and Andrews said the best way to prevent the spread of syphilis, other than abstaining from sex, is to wear a condom properly. Those are available for free at any state or county health department in Oklahoma.
Locals can come in for a no-cost checkup, and if doctors at the clinic can’t treat a condition, they will refer patients elsewhere.
