The Norman City Council will take a second look at a property to be used for affordable housing after a purchase contract failed to win approval during a regular meeting last week.
After the council did not have the required five votes to approve the purchase of 1210 W. Robinson St., a vacant nursing facility, Ward 1 Brandi Studley asked that the matter be taken up in Tuesday’s study session.
Representatives from the Norman Housing Authority (NHA) will discuss the possibility that its foundation, the Norman Affordable Housing Corporation, could operate the proposed facility, NHA Director Karen Canavan told The Transcript Monday.
The previous council made affordable housing a priority during its 2021 retreat, and the current council reaffirmed that goal in July. Councilors have expressed an interest in purchasing property to be managed by an operator like the NHA, while Mayor Larry Heikkila has suggested the nonprofit sector could be the better solution.
The council was asked last week to approve the $2.4 million purchase and an additional $4 million on a separate item to set aside the funds to rehabilitate it. The facility could house up to 50 residents in single room occupancy units and other apartments, to include some built for disabled persons.
Without any explanation, Ward 3 Kelly Lynn, Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello and Heikkila voted down the purchase contract and resolution to allocate funds to renovate the property. That left four votes in favor: Studley, Ward 2 Lauren Schueler, Ward 4 Helen Grant and Ward 8 Stephen Holman. Ward 6 Elizabeth Foremen and Ward 8 Matt Peacock, in whose ward the property currently sits, were absent.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said NHA had expressed interest in operating the facility, and it would be able to offer rental assistance vouchers for low income residents.
Critics who spoke during the last meeting said there were too many unanswered questions about how the facility would be run, expressed skepticism over the price tag compared with more cost effective options and worried the council was rushing the purchase before these questions could be answered. Some also accused the council of repackaging what would be a low barrier homeless shelter.
Supporters insisted it was a small price to pay to help fellow residents who were homeless or soon to be unsheltered due to circumstances beyond their control.
NHA weighs in on specifics
Canavan said vouchers would be provided through NHA, but it would be the foundation that would operate the program and set the rules.
The Section 8 vouchers can be used for specific projects, and function differently than the typical Section vouchers paid to landlords.
“It will mean project vouchers stay with the building,” Canavan said. “It stays with the unit. Regular Section 8, the tenant takes the voucher with them and they can live anywhere they want to.”
Qualifications, like criminal background screening of a tenant in a Section 8 project voucher program, would depend on the operator, Canavan said. Rules related to illicit substances, harassment of neighbors and other property rules would not be up to the housing authority.
“There’s two things at play here,” Canavan said. “There’s the voucher that’s going to make the units affordable. and then, there’s the operator who’s going to set the guidelines for conduct. If people don’t follow those guidelines, they leave.”
Guidelines could mean the operator disallows a person who had a violent offense two years ago, but allows a person whose crime occurred five or 10 years prior, Canavan said.
Why they voted no
The Transcript asked Lynn, Tortorello, and Heikkila why they voted no.
Lynn said that under no circumstances would he support what is disguised as a federally funded homeless shelter.
“They (supporters) tried to pitch it as just affordable housing,” Lynn said. “Ask them who they would put in there today? The only answer is homeless people. So, it is an extended stay homeless shelter.”
The council hired Homebase last year for $100,000 to conduct a study on the county’s response to the unsheltered. Homebase provided numerous recommendations to address housing insecurity. Among those recommendations is the need for affordable housing through single room occupancy facilities, known as SROs.
Staff has been working toward the use of Section 8 housing vouchers to subsidize the rent, city spokesperson Tiffany Martinez Vrska said. “It has been the aim of staff to develop a facility that could house those that qualify for Section 8.”
“We do not need to import poverty to our city and we have zero business using taxpayer dollars to purchase and operate a low income/homeless shelter,” Lynn said.
Detractors of the project also viewed it as a quasi shelter. Heikkila submitted notes to The Transcript he compiled from numerous residents who insisted the city would be operating the facility as a shelter instead of affordable housing meant to uplift people into long term housing.
The reasons he voted no, he said, were included in a summary of those objections he received from residents. These included the belief that the NHA could accomplish the same goal by its programs to purchase homes and a partnership with Habitat for Humanity to renovate them.
Heikkila’s notes show some residents also said voters declined to support a $5 million homeless shelter in a package of general obligation bonds last year, and the council’s decision to use $6.4 million defied the public’s wishes.
Others said the money should be spent on infrastructure for the “citizens of Norman” and “not transients looking for a handout,” the list reads.
The visibility of a “trashy, run down” property to people “arriving along Robinson” was “not a good look” for the city, the list said.
Additional concerns about the long term cost and maintenance of the building becoming too expensive over time surfaced on the list, along with the lack of a stated plan to see residents “move on” from the program.
Tortorello said it’s likely nonprofit agencies would manage a program better than the city.
“We should not be competing against our community partners for resources — entities like Food and Shelter are uniquely suited, staffed with the expertise to handle a project like this,” he said.
He noted numerous concerns from residents who speculated there were more affordable properties to purchase or build at a lower cost elsewhere. At last week’s meeting, Daniel Munson suggested the council bulldoze the facility and use metal for the building, which he said is low cost at the moment.
“There were so many unanswered questions that I had no choice but to remove it from consent for a public discussion,” Tortorello said. “Too many constituents demanded it. I acknowledge we need a solution—all I’m saying is that it shouldn’t be the city of Norman.”
Some concerns were addressed by council and staff Tuesday.
Studley and Schueler both stressed that the program would be designed to help people find permanent affordable housing, while those unsheltered or at risk of losing their homes would have a place to live.
Pyle said staff estimates the projected rent revenue generated would be enough to cover maintenance and other operation costs of the building.
Schueler noted that the purchase would be the first step in a long line of items to finalize as the city considers an operator. During the request for proposal process, the council will have the right to make requests as to how the program would run, and granting that proposal would be up to council.
“That’s another item (RFP) that will have to come to council that will be discussed at length, about what services are going to be provided, how the facility is going to be used by that contracted entity, and so that is another step in the process where we have the ability to communicate with you all, hear conversations and your concerns,” Schueler said. “This is not the final part in this process.”
Details like the types of services that would be available onsite were vague, however. As reported in December by The Transcript, Houston nonprofit New Hope Housing is a model for SRO units to prevent homelessness.
The success of that program depends on the availability of 24/7 onsite support services, the program’s director said.
“Any of our buildings, 24 hours a day, seven days a week — they’re there,” Director Joy Horak-Brown said. “To us, the services are a critical piece. They’re not a nice addition. The notion that people are going to remain stable and housed without them is a notion that we don’t subscribe to.”
Vrska said last week that details about the types of services that would be offered at a Norman facility are still up for staff and council discussion.
“It is my understanding services envisioned may include resources for those seeking information on things like permanent housing or health and wellness support,” Vrska said in a statement.
Details would “need to be solidified as the project is worked through — with step one being Council consensus on a pathway forward,” she said.
