Norman Public Schools is losing an instrumental part of its fine arts program at the end of June.
Director Brad Benson has decided to retire after 44 years with the district, including more than two decades as a band teacher.
Drawn to music at a young age, Benson knew he wanted to emulate the music he heard on the radio and possibly turn it into a career.
“I think I heard Al Hirt, Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass, and I heard those two guys play and I wanted to play trumpet,” he told The Transcript. “So, of course my dad showed me his saxophone and now I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want to do this, but it is a musical instrument and that would be great.’ So I got it fixed up and learned how to play.”
Encouraged by his parents to continue pursuing his dreams, Benson moved up to an instrument that got his love of music started.
“I got a cornet, and that was the year we started formal band and that was the end of the earth as far as I was concerned,” said Benson. “I could play along with Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass and that sort of thing.”
A cornet is a brass instrument similar to a trumpet.
The investment in his music career paid off as Benson began teaching band, orchestra and fifth-grade strings, moving from school to school in the Norman district.
“I loved being a teacher and I love teaching students,” he said. “I loved seeing what they did. But most of all, I loved seeing the smiles when they were in the middle of just concentrated on making something happen.”
Benson has spent 22 years of his 44 years on both sides of the desk, first as a teacher and in various other positions within the arts program before settling into the directors role.
“I think Norman was one of the first to have a band coordinator,” he said. “That grew into supervisor of all music and that grew into director of fine arts.”
Even though Benson has spent more than two decades of his professional career leading the program, it is the early days that give him the most joy to think about.
“Some of the best times I ever had were teaching kids things that they did and seeing things they accomplished,” he said. “And largely not because of me, but on their own, taking off and doing something. I loved teaching them and I would not give that up for anything.”
Benson said that while he hasn’t accomplished everything he set out to do as director, he has things in place for his successor to make sure his vision can be realized.
“What I did do, we bought supplies,” he said. “We have carts, we have all these things for when the new person comes on they can take these to elementary schools and do three-week residencies in visual arts.”
But it’s not an issue he is too concerned about because he feels the teachers involved in the arts programs have a firm handle on what NPS students need.
“Our teachers are so creative about handling anything, really, that comes along. I believe in ownership and creativity big time. I think that is important,” he said.{p class=”p2”}”That’s one of the things from the very beginning when I started dong this. I told them there was a project and I let them loose and before too long they had come up with whatever it was we needed on the curriculum at the time.”
Superintendent Nick Migliorino said having someone in a leadership position that has been at the school the entirely of their career is a testament to the program itself, and something that has paid off for students in the arts program.
“You think about all of the years of service, which is really about 46 years if you think about all of his student teaching, his internships and everything else he’s been a part of,” Migliorino said. “He’s been very instrumental in creating and maintaining the fine arts program at the level we expect them to be. He is now of the primary reasons Norman Public Schools is known for the fine arts.”
Benson’s last day with the district is June 30th. While he doesn’t know what his path is at the moment, he expect to find himself involved somewhere he can help.
“I’m going to keep my options open,” he said. “And whatever I do end up with is going to be a people thing, it’s going to be about people.”
