Several Norman City Councilors were sworn into office — including two for the first time — during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Incoming mayor Larry Heikkila and Ward 4 Councilor Helen Grant punctuated the lineup of swearing-ins at the Tuesday night meeting. Ward 2 Lauren Schueler, Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman and Ward 8 Matt Peacock also began their next terms as councilors.
Heikkila, who beat outgoing mayor Breea Clark in a runoff election in April, ran his mayoral campaign on the promise to boost public safety funding in Norman.
A packed room roared with applause and hoops of approval as Mayor-Elect Larry Heikkila swore his oath of office.
“I’d like to thank everybody for being here,” Heikkila said to the crowd of supporters. “This is a wonderful turnout. I hope there are many times you’re coming down here and doing business with the city of Norman and observing what we do, so we are doing things we need to do for you.”
Clark, who was out of the country Tuesday, wished Heikkila the best and asked Norman residents to support him in a Facebook video posted that afternoon.
In a break with tradition, Heikkila nominated the second-most senior member of the council, Peacock, to act as vice mayor. Peacock announced his bid for District 1 Cleveland County commissioner days after he won his city council election in February.
Ward 7’s Stephen Holman has served as vice mayor for three years and is the most senior member — he’s been on council since 2013. The council, including Holman, voted yes.
Holman said he has served in his tenure, with more than 30 councilors and four mayors.
“There’s a lot of turnover on council,” Holman said. “I’m hopeful that, with the new faces, that we are going to be able to come together, as a council, as a community, and work to address the issues,” he said. “They’re serious issues that affect all of us and it’s going to really take all of us to solve them.”
Grant, Peacock and Schueler were seated as councilors at the meeting. Foreman was unable to attend the meeting.
Following the oaths of office, the council bestowed a commendation for outgoing Ward 4 Lee Hall’s service. Hall was appointed to the council in September 2019 and elected in 2020.
Schueler thanked Hall for welcoming her on the council when she was appointed and mentoring her and other new councilors.
Several noted her “level of commitment” and the amount of time she invested in preparation for meetings.
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn said he respected Hall’s work ethic on the council.
“You poured your heart into it and put the work into it,” Lynn said. “The issues that you were concerned about, you dug deep into them.”
Grant thanked Lee for her support during her campaign for the seat.
“I feel like the transfer of power has been so informative,” Grant said. “I’ve learned some good habits from her and I intend to carry them on.”
Peacock said he once asked a constituent what he could do to grow as a councilor.
“They just said, ‘Be more like Lee Hall,’” he said. “That single quote is a testament to the excellency she brought to this office.”
Holman said he appreciated Hall, Clark and anyone who has taken the time to serve on the council.
“It’s going to take all of us to solve these problems,” he said. “I appreciate my new colleagues and their willingness to step up and do this as well.”