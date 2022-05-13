Moore residents now have a fast-casual option for tacos, flautas and other authentic Mexican food favorites made with locally-sourced ingredients.
Ray Delgado and his wife Blanca Guerrero opened Tacologia, 2100 N Eastern Ave., in Avondale Square Shopping Center last month. The sign on the front of the building reads “fine tacos and more” because they put effort into conceptualizing a brand that could grow beyond tacos.
Delgado developed an extensive background as an executive chef large hotels with multiple kitchens in Washington State before COVID-19 shut down the industry in the region.
They moved 1,900 miles to Moore after Delgado spoke with his brother, who lives in the Oklahoma City area. Delgado cheffed a couple restaurants in the metro but had a growing desire to work for himself.
Delgado decided to open a taco concept because he believes an eatery of this kind can be easily managed.
“I wanted to open up a place that needed the least amount of stuff,” Delgado said. “The concept is to sell tacos, but we named it ‘Tacologia Fine Tacos and more’ because I want to be able to bring dishes, rather than just tacos, and start exposing some of my background into it.”
The Tacologia menu has five taco options: grilled steak, braised beef, slow cooked pork, braised chicken and a vegetarian taco with poblanos, mushrooms and corn. Tacos are served on blue corn tortillas from a metro-area maker, which give a unique look and full flavor.
For now, the “more” portion of the menu offers flautas, sopes, chilaquiles, quesadillas, rice, beans and chips and salsa. Customers can also pick from verde, roja and habanero salsas.
The menu will likely see some new additions in the future as Delgado tries to refine the menu and add options locals crave, such as fish tacos, guacamole and queso.
“Back in Washington State, queso was not something you would find at a restaurant, but when I came here, everyone in Oklahoma was [serving it],” Delgado said. “So we are working on that recipe and some of those things that [Oklahomans] enjoy.”
Delgado said history shows consistency is important in restaurants. He wants the Tacologia brand to become synonymous with quality.
“That’s one of the biggest challenges, but we already have those promises, so we can’t cut any corners,” Delgado said. “We have to do our best to stay consistent.”
Tacologia is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.