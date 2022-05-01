Despite persistent inflation continuing to challenge businesses, some sectors and brick-and-mortar retailers recovered in the first quarter this year.
Quarter One 2022 Foot traffic data from Placer.ai shows consumers are shifting back to pre-COVID habits despite a recent spike in gas prices, lingering supply chain issues and inflation now exceeding 8%.
Recovery close to 100%
Retail chain recovery for Norman is up 8% from February to 94% in March compared to the same timeframe in 2019, according to Placer.ai.
The spa and beauty, medical and health, shop and service and fitness categories all exceeded 100% recovery last month.
The superstore category is 96% recovered compared to March 2019.
Norman retail coordinator Sara Kaplan said the strength of bigbox stores, which often occupy the largest space in a plaza or shopping center, play an important role in bolstering the foot traffic to smaller businesses.
Kaplan said the draw of an “anchor store” is typically vital to the success of smaller stores nearby.
Target’s winning formula
One of the more sustained success stories throughout the pandemic has been Target and their efforts to ramp up convenience through same-day service growth, a mobile app revamp, and adding more curbside spaces in many locations. Target is now testing curbside returns and curbside Starbucks delivery in certain markets.
The big box retailer saw visits increase by 10% in January and February, and just under 7% in March compared to the same months in 2019.
The remainder of the superstore category only experienced 2% growth in both January and February, and a near 2% drop in March traffic.
Ethan Chernofsky, vice president of marketing at Placer.ai, said Target has a high level understanding of their demographic.
“While much of this growth centers around the retailer’s evolution since 2019, looking at Target’s performance compared to the wider superstore category only reinforces the exalted position Target now holds in retail,” Chernofsky said.
The retail giant surpassed $100 billion in annual revenue for 2021. Growth exceeded 35% since 2020.
Home improvement sector slows, but Home Depot sees increase
More time spent at home the last two years has boosted business at stores in the home improvement sector.
In the last year, the segment has met challenges with material costs and difficulty with supply chains, but it might be hard to tell when looking at specific players.
Ace Hardware and Tractor Supply Co. saw their Q1 visits increase by double-digits compared to Q1 2019, despite a slowdown overall in the segment within the last year.
Home Depot experienced a 5% increase in foot traffic in that period.
“While the combination of tailwinds boosting the segment’s performance may be dissipating, Home Depot’s position in the sector appears unaffected,” said Ethan Chernofsky, vp of marketing for Placer.Ai.
Offline f
itness recovers
The fitness sector continues to rebound nationally and in Norman as more people put away the Peloton and get back to the gym.
Peloton was once perceived as a pandemic winner, but share prices have fallen by more than 75% since a January 2021 peak.
Meanwhile, visits to fitness centers over the last two quarters have exceeded pre-pandemic levels. According to location analytics platform Placer.ai, fitness visits increased 5.6% in Q1 2022 compared to the same period in 2019, following 2.5% growth in Q4 2021. Visits over the past two quarters have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
According to Placer.Ai data on Planet Fitness, one of the most popular gyms in the U.S., traffic increased 10.9% in January, 27% in February and 38.5% in March.
Placer.ai analyst Shira Petrack said the value placed on the convenience and novelty of home workouts is wearing off.
Elizabeth Thomas, director of research at Bayer Properties, said the increase in gym traffic is partially due to the human need for interaction, and those with fitness goals want to be around like-minded people.
“I think it’s coming back and will continue to increase,” Thomas said.
Pandemic fuels pet store industry growth
A pandemic-related increase in pet ownership has boosted the petcare industry as consumers head to PetSmart and Petco with increased frequency.
While visits to those stores have decreased month-to-month in Q1 2022, they are still up overall since 2019.
Foot traffic in the pet store and pet service industry for January, February and March increased 24.6%, 19.8% and 12.8%, respectively.