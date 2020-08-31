Targeted city councilors plan to hire a law firm to challenge a recall petition in court if signatures are verified later this month, Ward 1 representative Kate Bierman said.
Unite Norman formed to recall Bierman, Ward 3 Alison Petrone, Ward 5 Sereta Wilson, Ward 7 Stephen Holman and Mayor Breea Clark following an 11-hour council meeting on June 16.
At issue is the council’s decision to cut the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase by $865,000. While the council increased the budget by 0.034% the NPD reduced its force by nine positions which were unfilled at the time.
Unite Norman submitted signatures to recall Clark, Petrone and Wilson, now resigned. City Clerk Brenda Hall has said she will finish verifying signatures no later than Sept 14. If enough signatures are valid, the council will set a recall election according to the City Charter and the Cleveland County Election Board schedule.
FINDING THE FIRM
Bierman told The Transcript last week that councilors hired Crowe & Dunlevy, a firm that specializes in petitions, but she learned there was a conflict of interest.
“Our attorneys at Crowe & Dunlevy had done their initial conflict-of-interest check before they took on the case,” she said. “What they did not do was check their own backyard. They discovered one of their attorneys had circulated, who lives in Norman, had actually circulated the petition.”
When contacted on Monday, Melanie Rughani of Crowe & Dunlevy said the firm had no comment.
“Unfortunately, it is our policy not to comment on such matters,” Rughani said. “Thanks so much for reaching out.”
Beirman said she and Petrone will consult with the Norman Wohlgemuth Group Tuesday in Tulsa. Petrone has fully recovered from COVID-19, she said Monday.
A focus of the challenge is that the charter does not require an affidavit for signatures, Bierman said. Unlike requirements for state initiative petitions, the charter does not require a notarized signature from a recall petition gatherer or designated person swearing the signatures were authentic and obtained legally.
Councilors find the inconsistency troubling. While Bierman was hesitant to be more specific about further legal challenges to the recall signature process without the input of legal counsel, she alleged Unite Norman’s petitions did not meet certain requirements.
“From what we know now, the petitions certainly don’t meet the requirement in the charter, but they also don’t meet the requirements of state law,” she said. “All Norman residents deserve due process when it comes to whatever kind of petition is being circulated in this community.”
Bierman also said the legal challenge could mean a charter amendment would be proposed to voters but was not optimistic it would be in time for an election this year, she said.
Co-Chair of Unite Norman Russell Smith said his group “followed the charter to the letter” and that any proposed amendments would “not apply retroactively.”
LEGAL DEFENSE FUND
Wilson, who resigned in July after she moved to Ward 4, is forming a nonprofit 527 organization to raise money for the councilors’ legal challenge, she said.
Wilson promised to stay involved in the community when she resigned from Ward 5.
“I will continue to work in my community to propel us forward as a business owner and community servant,” Wilson said. “Right now, that means protecting the democratically elected governing body.”
A 527 is a tax-exempt political organization that must file reports with the Federal Election Commission, according to IRS guidelines.
Bierman said it will not be used to raise campaign funds for the councilors, but to raise funds for a legal defense to fight the recall petition in court.
NOT ABOUT “WINNING”
While Petrone, Bierman, and Holman face a regularly scheduled election next February, Clark’s next election is in 2022.
The mayor said it’s not about winning a recall election.
“For me, this lawsuit is not about holding onto my seat, because the issue of a fair and transparent petition and recall process is bigger than any of us as individual officials,” she said. “It is imperative to the integrity of the election process in our city that we address the legal issues exposed by the recall efforts.”
Petrone said councilors are carrying out their oaths of office.
“We each took an oath to discharge our duties with fidelity,” she said. “Protecting the democratic process is one of those duties, as is ensuring that any future municipal elections abide by the legally proscribed process of the city and the state of Oklahoma.”
Holman said it was important “to make sure the legal processes were upheld and followed which is in the best interest of all Norman residents.”
Bierman said she has a “vested interest in protecting this body on behalf of all Norman residents. I am a Norman resident, and this body belongs to the people, and it’s really important that we know when recalls are done right and when they’re not.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
