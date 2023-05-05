The One Vision Norman Task Force met for the first time Wednesday night to begin the process of evaluating the city’s challenges and strengths in hopes of building a brighter economic future.
The 136-member task force is part of the Norman Economic Development Coalition’s One Norman visioning process to gauge community input as it forms a plan for future growth.
Task force meetings continue through June and a draft of the findings will be presented to the public in July.
Crowded around tables at the Assistance League of Norman, members responded to more than a dozen metrics, including demographics that painted a picture of their city, including the economy, quality of education, diversity and government.
Most metrics were based on U.S. Census Bureau data and other data collected in a similar manner such as free and reduced-price lunches and graduation rates to be used as a measuring stick when compared to other states and cities.
Even with the data, task force members often asked for more in-depth information, from age ranges and corresponding median income to the average cost of housing and the number of people in need of affordable dwellings.
The future of urban growth in Norman seemed to be an inevitable subject as the group considered the information. Previous studies on housing in the Comprehensive Land and Transportation Master Plan indicated Norman is short 23,000 housing units.
As the city prepares to update the guiding document, it will answer the question where those needed homes should be built, City Manager Darrel Pyle has said.
When Craig Knutson asked “are there places that should be off limits to development,” several responded in a resounding chorus, “Ward 5!”
The reasons for that response varied, but most cited the need to protect Lake Thunderbird and its watershed as the city’s primary source of drinking water. More development in the ward means more runoff from yard waste, such as fertilizer, will pollute the watershed, and more concrete to diminish pervious surfaces, which filter stormwater runoff and keep private water wells full.
A woman who said she works in the biology department at the University of Oklahoma, added the watershed is vital to the students as a tool for coursework on the environment, from the wetland ecosystems to the wildlife habitat that calls it home.
Members hashed out the financial viability of cheaper urban sprawl stretching into the edge of Ward 5 verses the higher cost building “up” or adding housing in “Core Norman.”
Mayor Larry Heikkila was concerned about increased development because the city struggles to maintain the infrastructure it already has.
“Those things we do inside the core, we have to make sure we are able to maintain it and we’re not doing it very well now,” he said.
Concerns surfaced about whether the city had enough land to recruit high wage jobs often found in manufacturing. Members said there’s almost no land left for a large industry to build, while other members pointed to the economic driver of small businesses and tourism dollars from arts and sports entertainment the city offers.
Quoting an unspecified statistic, a member said, “for every dollar spent on the arts, $9 is generated for state and local sales tax.”
“For every person who comes to an art event, they spend $53 on average,” she said.
One member spoke up and said there are a plenty of “dead districts,” empty buildings throughout Norman’s former bustling retail and service strips that could be used for incubator businesses or for business recruitment.
Members also asked NEDC to explore methods to increase racial diversity and minority communities as another economic driver. A man in the crowd said immigrants often come to the U.S. and work hard to start small businesses.
Residents can attend the next meeting, when the results of an online quality of life survey will be revealed and there will be a presentation by special guest, Quint Studer.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the National Weather Center, 120 David L. Boren Blvd.
