A new restaurant serving Italian-style pizza cooked in a brick oven is open for business in northwest Norman.
Adam Oxsen and his wife, Sherise, opened a new local pizza restaurant, Tavola, on Dec. 7. They named the restaurant Tavola, which is Italian for table, because they wanted to create a space in which “relationships could be built around the flavors of the Italian table.”
The couple opened the business after they discovered that they share a passion for cooking and a love for Italian food and culture, and they began discussing opening a restaurant serving Italian fare. Eventually, the entrepreneurial itch was strong enough to start developing a business plan.
“[We started] doing research and listening to how other brands have grown, what their models looked like and how they developed and built the brand,” Adam said.
The idea evolved into a vision for a pizza restaurant, and the two started making pizza at home to practice. The couple had two big questions — how do we make the best pizza possible and how would it be different from other offerings currently out there, Adam said.
They decided to focus first on creating a crust. While many restaurants use sugar and yeast packets, Adam and Sherise naturally leaven their pizza, eventually finding the right balance of levain, organic wheat flour, water and salt. They took their formula for the pizza dough and followed up with their own Italian bread loaf.
“It’s 100% organic and naturally made in house each day,” Adam said.
Once they figured out how to scale up the dough process to create enough to serve in a restaurant, Adam said they looked at different types of pizza.
“For American style you have places like Domino’s, New York style, Chicago style, but we were more interested in an authentic Italian style pizza, and there’s different types of pizza there,” Adam said. “In Naples, where they say pizza originated, you have pizza Napoletana; in Rome, there is sheet style pizza; in north Italy, there is Tuscany style, so we wanted to be inspired by that.”
Adam said they placed high importance on making a product that they would want to feed their kids.
“We wanted it to be simple, elegant and just better by creating something flavorful that is a great product and easy to eat,” Adam said. “You don’t feel terrible after eating our pizza, because that wild yeast does a lot of the work for your digestion ahead of time.”
Just as the restaurant masterplan was starting to take shape last year, Adam said the COVID-19 pandemic brought unforeseen challenges.
“We were faced with questions [concerning viability], and we definitely wanted to be open earlier in the year,” Adam said.
Ultimately, Adam said they saw an opportunity to build a brand that featured online and mobile ordering and curbside pickup services, which have helped businesses survive the ongoing health and financial crisis.
“That element of the business became more apparent that it was going to something to double down on,” Adam said. “...If you want the ease of ordering on our app or online, you can get curbside pickup like Chipotle and other places are doing now, but at the same time, if our guests want to dine in and get a bottle of wine or local craft beer in a safe and clean environment, they can,” Adam said. “We really want to be the best of both worlds there.”
On Dec. 7, the vision became a reality as Tavola began sharing their pizza with the community.
“We spent the first week of that month making pizzas and if people wandered in we gave them away,” Adam said. “We just wanted to get the team familiar with the workflow.”
When they officially opened, Adam said there was no grand opening or ribbon cutting, but it was they were still busy.
“We were overwhelmed that first day because we had a line to the back door and one of the first orders was a salad, which we hadn’t practiced. It was crazy and hectic,” Adam said.
Adam said he relied heavily on the experience of his employees in the restaurant industry to help get the business started efficiently.
“We worked really hard to build a strong team culture and we call our employees table family teammates,” Adam said. “It’s been exciting to work with some great teammates who have experience working in different restaurant groups.”
Adam and Sherise accomplished their goal for 2020, which was to get the restaurant opened before year’s end. For 2021, they hope to begin plans for expansion of the Tavola Pizzeria brand.
“The only way we can do that is by building a great culture and by working with partners and building relationships,” Adam said. “ …We’d like to have five of these over the next five years.”
Tavola Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A full menu and additional restaurant details can be found at www.tavolapizzeria.com
