Following the passing of a new budget, local educators are expecting a big raise.
Norman Public Schools released its budget, and at a recent school board meeting, Brenda Burckett, the district treasurer, announced raises for all teaching staff between $3,000 and $6,000, depending on experience.
“Somebody just starting in education will be seeing a $3,000 raise next year, while someone who has been in education for 15 or more years will be receiving a $6,000 raise,” Burkett said.
The state-mandated raises are a direct result of Senate Bill 482, which was passed earlier this year.
“We just came off our legislative session here in Oklahoma, and education definitely dominated the session, and we were extremely pleased that a record amount of money was allocated and provided for public education this next year,” Burkett said.
Burkett added the district and state need to continue to support education to recruit teaching talent to Norman.
“We are really working to try to be competitive and provide an aggressive compensation package for all of our employees this next year,” she said.
The Norman Public Schools Board of Education recently passed a nearly $165 million spending plan.
The $164,993,465 budget, allocates $151,598,753 to the general fund, $7,419,287 for the building fund, and $5,975,425 to the child nutrition fund.
Including money rolled over from last year, the district has $181,072,056 at its disposal, according to data provided by the district.
The budget was unanimously approved by the school board during its June 12 meeting.
“The district’s in a really healthy fiscal position as we’re ending this school year 2022-2023,” Burkett said.
The new fiscal year starts July 1.
Approximately 9% of last year’s budget will roll over to this year, which Burkett said is ideal for a district the size of Norman.
“Our ending fund balance is projected to be 8.6%, so we are close to reaching that goal and as we finalize numbers over the next couple of months, it’s possible that we will meet that goal,” she said. “We still have invoices coming in and revenues coming in, so it’s still fluid.”
According to the fiscal 2024 budget, the district has earmarked $94,522,329 for instruction, and $56,445,917 for support staff positions, which will be taken from the general fund.
Different sources of revenue contribute to the general fund, including $45,829,665 from local taxes, $5,098,000 from intermediate sources of revenue or mill rates, $82,086,829 from the state, and $17,575,408 from the federal government.
The district will also receive Redbud School grants, which directs a portion of medical marijuana tax revenue to qualifying school districts.
“The state came up with Redbud funding last year to help districts meet some of their capital needs,” Burkett said. “Norman did not receive any of that money this last year, but the legislature has infused additional dollars into this revenue program, and Norman is supposed to receive that funding this next year.”
The district has not announced how much money it will receive from the Redbud program, but Burkett expects the amount to be between $1 million and $2 million. If awarded, the money will go to the building fund. she said.
At the June 12 school board meeting, two residents criticized the district for its lack of transparency.
“A budget sets priorities. A budget allocates monies on policies, so for instance, the city of Norman has a 519-page budget document. I’ve read it,” Cynthia Rogers said. “They have two budget hearings with questions and answers where people can look through all the subcategories to see what the priorities are in the budget, then they have a vote.”
Rogers asked board members for a more transparent process where participants can more actively see all of the line items in a budget. She also asked where she could see a copy of these items.
In response, Burkett said it is available to those who ask for it.
Resident Steve Ellis told the board the budget lacked necessary detail.
“One of the things you’ll notice about the details of the budget, the document you have isn’t sufficiently granular to count as a budget,” Ellis said.
Board member Annette Price clarified that the budget needed to be passed before July 1, and asked whether it could be amended later on to reflect the needs of the district.
“You will see multiple amendments throughout the year as things change,” Superintendent Nick Migliorino said.
