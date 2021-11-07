Applications are now available for Oklahoma fifth- and eighth-grade teachers interested in attending the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute next summer in the restored capital city of 18th-century Virginia.
The fifth-grade institute will be from June 5-11; the eighth-grade institute will be June 12-18.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence coordinates the selection of Oklahoma teachers to participate in the institute. Applications are available online at ofe.org by 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
The fellowships cover all program activities, airfare, lodging and most meals. Each teacher receives a $300 stipend for classroom materials.
While in Colonial Williamsburg, teachers can meet character interpreters of 18th-century people and be immersed in early American history through hands-on activities and reenactments of historic events.
Participants also can meet daily with a master teacher to discuss interactive teaching techniques and develop creative lesson ideas based on experiences.
Oklahoma’s fifth-grade teacher institute is open to fifth-grade social studies/history teachers and resource teachers, such as school librarians or gifted-talented teachers, who plan to teach U.S. history in their schools in 2022-2023.
Their sessions will focus on the daily life of colonial Virginians and the transition from subject to citizen that occurred during the Revolutionary War period.
Teachers will be immersed in content and hands-on activities that highlight stories of the people who lived and worked in 18th-century Williamsburg.
Eighth-grade classroom teachers who will teach U.S. history as part of their social studies curriculum can apply for fellowships to attend the Teacher Institute’s program for secondary teachers.
Their sessions will examine how the concept of American identity began in the colonial period and continues to evolve and transform with each generation.
Through inquiry-based analysis of primary sources, teachers can explore how that identity influenced American citizens to shape and change the Republic through the 1860s.
The fellowships are available to public and private school teachers. The institute requires participants to be fully COVID-19 vaccinated prior to attendance.
Participants are asked to share materials, skills and experiences with fellow teachers through two workshops or in-service programs upon return.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has coordinated Oklahoma’s participation in the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute since 1993.
The program is made possible through the leadership and support of the late Oklahoma City businessman Edward C. Joullian III, who was an active supporter and former board member of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
Joullian was a trustee of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in public schools.
Joullian’s family, along with a group of loyal donors, continues to support the fellowship program, which has served more than 880 Oklahoma teachers.
For more information, visit ofe.org or call Brenda Wheelock at 236-0006, Ext. 11.