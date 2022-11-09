For nearly 40 years, the Norman Public Schools Foundation has made a difference in the lives of local students.
Since 1984, the foundation has handed out $3.4 million to the district, including $2.9 million in classroom grants.
During the foundation’s Principal for a Day luncheon on Wednesday inside the Administrative Services Center, Superintendent Nick Migliorino called the foundation "an incredible partner" and said the donations impact students “each and every day.”
“We have great students, great families, great teachers, great administrators doing incredible things, in facilities provided by the community, but also, with partners,” he said.
The foundation was established in 1984, when 78 community leaders joined together to invest in the future of public education in Norman, according to the foundation website. Each of those founding donors contributed $1,000 to launch the organization, which was created to enhance the educational experience for students in Norman Public Schools.
The foundation has contributed $625,000 to schools in the past two years, executive director Alesha Leemaster said during a presentation at Wednesday’s event.
“We have a lot of local businesses who donate, a lot of families and individual parents who donate," she said. "And teachers — teachers donate to us. And you know what? They don’t make a lot of money, and we just really appreciate (it). Every little gift makes a difference in a classroom.”
Monroe Elementary School Principal Andrea Crowe said her teachers can team up to write grants to the foundation or write them individually.
Crowe said the foundation has increased the number of grants they give every year, and the amount of times teachers are awarded grants from the foundation.
“It’s everything, everywhere, every grade level," she said. "It impacts every kid.”
The classroom grants pay for interactive materials, books and learning devices throughout the district. It’s also seen through its summer enrichment camp, Leemaster said.
Leemaster said COVID-19 affected donations to the foundation, but that donors continued to give through the pandemic.
State Teacher of the Year finalist Rob Bradshaw, a Longfellow Middle School band teacher, said the support he received from the foundation made it possible to guide his eighth graders through COVID-19, even though he couldn’t teach them in person.
Bradshaw said 90% of those students passed from freshman orchestra into a competitive group at Norman North High School despite the lack of in-person instruction.
“That’s because of the work that I was able to do, because of the work that you guys did for us,” he told luncheon attendees.
Bradshaw also said the foundation has provided his class with iPads and subscriptions to technologies that help enhance learning for students.
At Monroe, teachers have gotten decodable readers in their classrooms and plants for science classes.
The elementary school also got coding robots for its Bot Ball enrichment program and increased the number of books available for non-English-speaking students from foundation grants, Crowe said.
Leemaster said the community in Norman is “very generous” to the foundation.
“We just really appreciate it,” she said. “We couldn’t do any of this without the support of the donors.”
