Kini Vaughn, a 20-year-old candidate for the Norman Public Schools Board of Education, has pulled out of the Office No. 3 race.
Vaughn notified The Transcript in writing Wednesday. Her name, however, will still appear on the ballot, along with three others seeking to replace Cindy Nashert.
“I regret to inform you that I’ve dropped out of the race for reasons pertaining to a family emergency,” Vaughn wrote in a text message.
The election is Feb. 14. Early voting is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 at the election board office, 641 E. Robinson St., or the Moore Norman Technology Center location, 13301 S. Penn Ave., Oklahoma City.
Vaughn, a student at Moore Norman Technology Center, graduated from Dimensions Academy in 2020.
She ran on a platform to destigmatize trade schools and alternative education.
Nashert, the board president, announced in December that she would not seek re-election to Office 3, a position she had filled since 2013.
“We have journeys in our life, and the Lord has taken me another way,” she said the night she announced her decision.
Nashert will serve the remainder of her five-year term, which ends in the spring of 2023.
Reached Wednesday, Jo Robinson, assistant secretary with the Cleveland County Election Board, said Vaughn had yet to notify the board of her plans.
“In order for her to withdraw her name, she would have had to brought us paperwork by Dec. 9, and we received nothing from her,” Robinson said. “Her name will just stay on the ballot, and if she gets votes, she gets votes. There’s nothing we can do about it.”
Vaughn’s name will appear on the ballot along with Annette Price, Kathleen Kennedy and Gary Barksdale.
