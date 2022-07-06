Ted's Cafe Escondido, 700 N. Interstate Drive, is temporarily closed following a small fire in the restaurant early Wednesday.
Norman firefighters put out the smoldering fire, which originated in an exhaust vent above a cooking area in the restaurant. The fire did not damage the restaurant, NFD Chief Travis King said.
Ted's will likely stay closed for the next few days, according to a news release from the restaurant.
“We are extremely grateful no one was inside the building and so appreciative of Norman FD and first responders for their swift response,” David Foxx, Ted’s Café Escondido chief operating officer, said.