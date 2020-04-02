Business and residents are chipping in to make the lives of medical first responders and hospital staff a little brighter with free food.
Despite at least a 70% drop in business, Ted's Cafe Escondido has donated $10,000 in gift cards to hospitals including Norman Regional Health System.
Hospitals in Norman, the Oklahoma City metro, Lawton, Tulsa and Edmond will receive $10 gift cards for staff members who are fighting the coronavirus.
Erin Barnhart, director of the Norman Regional Health Foundation, said some healers were going to combine the cards for a unit-wide taco or fajita bar.
“Ted’s Café Escondido is one of many generous donations the health system has received from local restaurants,” said Foundation Director Erin Barnhart. “We have received dozens of pizzas, chicken sandwiches, fruit smoothies, cookies and treats. If the community would like to get involved, they can order meals or send restaurant gift cards to the Norman Regional Foundation and we can distribute throughout the health system.”
David Foxx, chief operating officer for Ted's, said the idea to donate the gift cards came to him when a former employee, now a nurse in Tulsa made a post to social media.
“She worked for us all through her nursing education. Her post mentioned being on the frontline and the kind of stress levels these hospitals are at,” he said. “They're working longer hours, endangering their families lives as sick people come to them. They're dealing with this daily.”
The gesture comes in spite of the downturn.
“It's very painful. Our sales have declined between 70 and 80%,” he said. “When you turn the faucet off like that, it gets tough but we've always weathered tough times with our communities together and that's what we're trying to do now.”
Ted's is still open for business, having gone to curbside to-go orders two weeks ago as it continues to offer delivery through services like Door Dash and Grub Hub. Customers are not allowed inside the restaurant at any time.
“We're bring the food out to you safely,” he said. “All of our employees are wearing gloves, washing their hands between orders. “We've the (Cleveland County) Health Department come in and check it out and they signed off on it there in Norman.”
The restaurant has a long history of supplying food to the community during moment of crisis as it did during the Moore tornadoes and continued to offer discounts and free food to first responders, veterans and teachers. It opened in 1991 at NW 68th and May in Oklahoma City and opened its Norman location in 2007.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the hospital staff can contact the foundation by email, nrhfoundation@nrh-ok.com prior to placing a food order. The foundation organizes food delivery and schedules a day and time with the donor. Food cannot be dropped off at emergency entrances.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
