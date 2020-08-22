A petition proponent who hopes to see city council candidates divulge their party affiliation says he made an error on the ballot title of his document.
Stephen Teel filed his petition on July 10. As a proposed charter amendment, it would require candidates to disclose their affiliation on all campaign and marketing materials.
After signatures were verified, three Norman citizens filed a legal challenge at the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Aug. 18.
Among several alleged failures of the petition is the ballot title or summary of the petition, attorneys for Paul Arcaroli, Alesia Karjala, and Marcella Fleming said in their petition to the state court. They have asked the court to declare the document as unconstitutional.
Teel said Friday he missed a typo regarding the font size, but the language of the charter amendment is correct on his petition. He said he plans to cite the error as part of his defense in court.
The summary on the petition reads that candidates will display their party affiliation in a font size 50% larger than the candidate’s name, but his proposed amendment reads the font size is to be “50% or larger in comparison to the candidate’s name,” Teel said in a prepared statement.
He acknowledged he should have caught the discrepancy.
“The city attorney found an issue with my original ballot title and she prepared a substitute ballot title that was in conformance with the statute,” Teel said. “She inadvertently left out the word ‘or’ and I did not catch it. I copied her language verbatim to make sure there would be no legal challenge. The word ‘or’ is still in the filed initiative petition under the (paragraph) ‘amendment to the city charter.’ This was just a scrivener’s error and will be easily corrected. I’m not blaming the city attorney. It was my job to read what I filed.”
Teel faces additional claims raised by the opposing counsel. The attorneys say a statutorily required warning against fraudulent signatures is missing from the petition documents. The warning would notify those who false signatures or sign the document without being a registered voter in city limits could face a felony conviction with a $500 fine and up to two years in prison.
A sworn affidavit on the back of each page failed to show the printed name of the affiant or state the witness to signatures was of legal age, the attorneys said in their challenge to the petition.
Teel said he will represent himself at a Sept. 24 hearing before a court referee and had no comment on the additional issues raised in the legal challenge.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
