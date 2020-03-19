As cities like Norman declare states of emergencies and the COVID-19 virus spreads throughout Oklahoma, we want to know: How is the virus affecting you, your family or your business?
Tell us with this Google Form. If you want, you can keep your answers anonymous. We'll also be attaching this form to some of our COVID-19 news coverage in coming days.
More COVID-19 resources:
Norman organizations providing resources for seniors during virus spread
Norman homeless groups continue to offer resources through virus scare
