It’s not just athletic entities setting their sights on Norman due to its impending entry into the Southeastern Conference.
Movers and shakers here and away predict happy upheaval throughout the city’s business and social life, as well. That includes Norman’s arts and music scene.
Nashville-based singer and songwriter Mac Leaphart knew it was OU-Texas weekend when he booked his rock quartet for a performance at 10 tonight at The Deli, 309 White St.
It’s expected over the coming years that we’ll see an influx of all kinds of talent traveling from the Southeast to Norman, due to OU’s upcoming membership in the sports powerhouse alliance.
“OU versus Texas is called the Red River Rivalry, isn’t it?” Leaphart said during a phone interview with The Transcript. “I think it’s going to be a raucous weekend, and we’ll want to put on a rocking show. We’ll try to keep the music in line with everybody’s spirits. It will be a honky tonk rock n roll show.”
Leaphart cut his teeth doing those kinds of gigs in the watering holes of South Carolina’s Lowcountry. He’s been in the music city churn of Nashville for close to a decade. They’ve chewed Leaphart up some, but he hasn’t been spit out.
He’s released four well-received recordings. The title track on Leaphart’s newest album, “Music City Joke,” is a perfect three-minute boot scooter about slithering his way into Nashville and writing songs good enough to end up laughing all the way to the bank.
There’s a reason Leaphart’s been told by seasoned Nashville pros to keep on trying. It’s because he’s already an excellent songwriter and an odds-on favorite to keep on getting better.
It can be tough to do, but Leaphart’s compositions follow a plan.
“There’s a song on my latest album called ‘Every Day’ that I was specifically writing for my wife,” he said. “It’s an appreciation because she wears the pants in this family and has a difficult job.
“One day after a stressful outing, she just started crying and is not the type of person who typically cries.”
Leaphart felt helpless but marshalled their emotions into his songwriting process.
“It was an appreciation for what she does and was probably the hardest song I ever wrote,” he said. “It took me a long time, and I just wanted to get it right. I didn’t want to say something that wasn’t true or that didn’t work for the song.
“I’m always trying to make a song sing. That’s a very important factor. Sometimes there’s a struggle writing, and sometimes they write themselves.”
In the song about his wife, we learn she has stayed on the straight and narrow, earning decades of education. Now, her work barely leaves time for lunch, while Leaphart is home writing songs and waiting for their 6-year-old son to get home from school.
It’s a tender ballad that many young 21st century American families undoubtedly can relate to.
“I’m trying to get my songs out there by coming to places like Norman,” Leaphart said. “It’s something I like to do, driving around in a van with my buddies, staying in cheap motels.
“It’s something that’s fun to me and always something I wanted to do, even though it’s not always root beer floats.”
Leaphart has been a road warrior long enough to balance the necessary musicianship required with bandmate simpatico.
“I like playing with guys that I can also shoot the breeze with and have a good time,” he said. “That makes the stage rapport better, too.”
Nashville is obviously a world-class concentration of musical talent, experience and potential. Leaphart wisely takes advantage of being there.
“I’ve learned to take constructive criticism very well and, these days, actually seek it out,” he said. “I want to be performing songs that work, and if something’s not clicking, I want to know how to make it click better. Two heads are better than one in that situation.”
Leaphart moved to Nashville with the intent of being a songwriter. Writing songs in collaboration with and for other musicians hasn’t always been easy or enjoyable.
“But after a few years of meeting other writers, I’ll take an idea and write a song I never would have written before on my own,” he said. “Writing with other people gives you the opportunity to make different aspects in lyrics or melody pop in different ways.”
Leaphart now recognizes which songs will require the patience for him to compose it best on his own and which ones will be better with help from another writer.
His new album essentially pokes fun at himself. He’d get in his car at 2 a.m. after playing a Charleston, South Carolina, saloon gig, turn on country radio and convince himself that it can’t be that hard to write those songs.
“So I might was well go to Nashville,” he said. “It’s a tough racket to navigate and get your songs to people. I tell people if it was easy to be a songwriter, there’d be a lot less bankers out there.”
