Teresa Borum has announced her bid for the Ward 4 City Council seat, and so far, she is the only one after incumbent Lee Hall announced she would not seek the 2022 term.
Borum graduated from Shawnee High School in 1987 and has an associate’s degree in psychology from Oklahoma City Community College. She has been an Embark bus driver for 12 years.
Borum decided it was time to represent her community after two key issues swelled in 2020: homelessness and police funding. She said she was frustrated to see city politics turn partisan.
“Every single citizen is my citizen, my constituent, even if it’s just my ward. I have to consider there are going to be some issues that are citywide issues and every single person’s opinion matters,” she said. “That’s what a democracy is about.”
Every voice isn’t heard on the issue of homelessness, Borum said.
In August 2020, voters declined to adopt a $5 million bond to build a homeless facility.
The council has since commissioned a study to explore the need to build one and expressed its interest in using 718 N. Porter Ave. as a permanent shelter and day resource center.
“I thought, ‘This isn’t right that we just had a vote [stating] that we didn’t want to fund homeless shelters,’” she said. “[The council is] going to do it anyway.”
She expressed concern that the concentration of services to the unhoused is in Ward 4 — a ward that also shares a high concentration of schools and other children services. Borum was concerned about children’s safety.
“A lot of [the unhoused] have mental illness, a lot of them are drug addicts, some are sex offenders, some are violent offenders,” she said. “Some are out of prison, having trouble getting back on their feet. Of course, you have those who have lost jobs and are down on their luck.”
The 20-year Norman resident has lived near Food and Shelter’s housing and support services building and recalled the changes to the neighborhood following its addition to the neighborhood.
“These are intelligent people,” Borum said. “They go where the services are, but they don’t stay inside the building, because they don’t want to be around other homeless people or they don’t want to stay inside. That means they’re wandering around neighborhoods.
“So, we’re going to put all these homeless [services] in one area with the greatest number of children? It also draws drug dealers who come to the homeless, giving them more opportunity to sell to children.”
Borum said while she has compassion for the population, it’s important to consider the impact to everyone, including struggling business owners who can’t afford to pay for security.
Her plan is to explore spreading out services in other wards because “it is a citywide problem,” she said.
“We all need to share in the solution,” she said. “We still have places in Norman like north of Robinson on Flood where there aren’t schools, there aren’t a huge amount of walk-in businesses and there’s not densely packed neighborhoods. The bus routes still go there,” she said. “On 24th Avenue, especially past Rock Creek, it’s not right by a shopping area, but it’s close enough for those individuals who are trying to get back on their feet [to] be able to go to a job down the street, but not right there by the businesses. No schools. There are better places to put them.”
Police funding also drew her interest after the council reallocated $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase — money it set aside “without having an immediate system put in place as an alternative,” she said.
Despite partisan issues like police funding, which dominated the 2021 election cycle, Borum said she hopes residents will not see her through a national party lens.
“You need people on city council who will take into consideration everybody. When it’s issues that affect the entire city of Norman, they have to be able to take into account all of their citizens,” Borum said. “You cannot be partisan.”