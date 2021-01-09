A Texas man faces two felony charges of shooting with intent to kill and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon following an incident Nov. 26 in Norman.
Austin Taylor Lucas, 28, of Plano was charged Jan. 8 in Cleveland County District Court after allegedly assaulting a male victim in the 3400 block of Bart Conner Drive.
According to a court affidavit, Norman police responded Nov. 26 after receiving a shots fired report. Police interviewed the victim and witnesses, collected evidence and viewed video surveillance that showed the victim and a witness arriving at the location at the same time as Lucas, who approached the driver's side door of the vehicle armed with a baseball bat that had embedded nails.
According to the affidavit, Lucas broke the driver's door window, then opened the door. When the victim exited the vehicle, Lucas started hitting the victim with the weapon and his fists. He then went to his vehicle, grabbed a handgun and fired at the victim at least twice. The victim returned to his vehicle to flee the scene and call for help.
The affidavit states that after the victim called for help, he returned to the scene to find the witness he had drive there with; the witness fled during the altercation. Lucas confronted him again and fired twice into the vehicle, and the victim fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, no court dates are currently scheduled. Lucas is not currently in the Cleveland County jail, according to the sheriff's office website.
Norman man charged for allegedly stealing others' mail
A Norman man is facing a felony count of porch piracy after he allegedly stole a large quantity of other people's mail from their properties.
Timothy Scott Kortemeier, 53, was charged Jan. 7 in Cleveland County District Court after he was found with three backpacks full of other people's mail inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.
According to a court affidavit, a Norman police officer stopped Kortemeier at about 6 a.m. Dec. 22 at Rock Creek Road and 36th Avenue Northwest after watching Kortemeier make a wide right turn onto 36th Avenue from Cascade Boulevard into the inside lane. Kortemeier then changed lanes without signaling.
The affidavit states that after stopping the vehicle, the officer couldn't confirm the vehicle's insurance. He noticed a piece of mail on the driver's floorboard, and Kortemeier claimed to know the person whose name was on the mail. The person was contacted and wanted to press charges.
According to the affidavit, the officer also found three checks in Kortemeier's pocket that weren't from his account or addressed to him. Two of the subjects who were contacted advised that they also wanted to press charges. The officer then found three backpacks full of mail addressed to many other people.
The affidavit state that about 90 people are listed as witnesses for the state in the case.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, no court dates are currently scheduled. Kortemeier is not currently in the Cleveland County jail, according to the sheriff's office website.
— Jamie Berry, Transcript Staff Writer
