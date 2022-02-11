An old battle for a project withdrawn from city council consideration by a developer has resurfaced in county government as commissioners take up the cause.
Cleveland County commissioners are pursuing a partnership with the University of Oklahoma’s athletic department and the OU Foundation to build a sports arena and “mixed-use development” in University North Park, a consultant agreement between the county and Legends reads.
The Transcript obtained several documents spanning the original project feasibility study and recent contracts to update that study, in addition to proposal documents that were ultimately withdrawn from council consideration in July 2018 by the OU Foundation.
From December 2021 to January 2022, the county, through its Industrial Authority, has hired Legends as a consultant and rehired Community Sports & Leisure (CSL), a subsidiary of Legends, to update a feasibility study performed on the county’s behalf in 2015 and updated in 2018. The authority also hired Hilltop Securities to act as a financial advisor. Hilltop’s website shows a division that specializes in municipal financing.
History of the project
The OU Foundation sought tax incentives through the University North Park tax increment district in 2018 to build a basketball sports and mixed-use arena. At one point, it sought as much as $90.75 million in “public incentive investment,” the Transcript reported in 2017.
The project was met with resistance from council and ended up in court after former OU general counsel Fred Gipson filed a 2018 lawsuit to force the foundation to hand over numerous records he alleged were subject to the state open records act. The parties settled.
The foundation withdrew its request to use tax dollars in July 2018, and did not submit the project for final council approve which protected it for future council consideration. Then-spokesman for the foundation Chip Carter said the foundation agreed not to pursue tax incentives.
Attorney for the foundation Sean Rieger said it was withdrawn due to lack of council support.
Components of the project included an entertainment district with housing options in the area proposed for the arena, between Rock Creek Road and Tecumseh Road east of Interstate 35. The land was then owned, as it is today, by the OU Foundation. At the time it was proposed to council, the foundation had narrowed down a list of three potential developers, but never made an announcement that it had selected one.
Following the withdrawal from council consideration, the project was unofficially presented to the City of Moore, City Manager Brooks Mitchell told The Transcript Tuesday.
“There was discussion of ‘maybe we want to come there,’ but a proposal was never submitted,” he said.
When asked if Moore was in a position to approve or suggest a site for an arena, Mitchell said, “land on the east side of I-35, just north of 34th Street.” However, the city does not own that land nor any land to donate to the project, he said.
“If the university [foundation] wants to put an arena in Moore, they would have to reach an agreement with the land owner to put the arena there,” he said.
Renewed interested and new financial plan
Local commercial real estate developer Sassan Moghadam began discussing an arena comeback with District 2 County Commissioner Darry Stacy in early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and before Moghadam formed a group of citizens, Unite Norman, that attempted to recall multiple city councilors and endorsed candidates for city council in 2021 and 2022.
Moghadam said he wanted to build a coalition to see a new financing and partnership plan emerge for the project, and recruited Norman Forward proponent Mike Fowler. Since the county has “hijacked” the project and explored its own partners, Moghadam said he has withdrawn his support for commissioners’ involvement, but still supports the project.
Moghadam eyed the Oklahoma Tourism Development Act, which enables state sales tax forgiveness for projects that bring at least 25% of their visitors from out of state. While the act was adopted by the legislature in 2017, it was amended in 2019 to include entertainment districts, a summary of the act reads.
Spokeswoman for the Department of Commerce Amy Blackburn said tax credits cap after 10 years at $15 million per year. The program will “sunset” Jan. 1, 2026, when it will not accept new applications.
The project must have costs in excess of $500,000, cannot “adversely affect existing employment in the state” and must “produce sufficient revenues and public demand to be operating open to the public on a regular and persistent basis,” the program summary reads.
“Past recipients include developers of the 21C Hotel, Tulsa Club Hotel and 400 S. Boston Hotel in Tulsa,” Blackburn said. “Each of these renovated vacant or underused properties and put them back into use. The Tourism Development Act was amended to include multi-use developments to participate in the incentive. The Oak will qualify under this aspect. A portion of the [Oklahoma City] First National Building is planned to be a hotel and will utilize the Tourism Development Act.”
For the arena to survive, Moghadam said the entertainment district, which would offer hotels, dining and retail, must be developed to generate sales tax growth because the arena alone would not boost sales tax revenue growth.
Community Sports & Leisure said in 2018 that the arena and entertainment district together could generate as much as $2.1 billion in total spending over a 30-year period and $275 million in total taxes, of which only $90 million would account for the arena alone.
Moghadam said he is not an arena developer and does not have the money to invest in it.
“The project is way out of my league,” he said. “That’s not what I do. I’m not an arena builder or operator. I’ve always been a supporter of the arena. Bringing outside dollars into the Norman, not only from out of town but out of state tourism, and an entertainment venue around it that would liven up our city a little bit so that as adults we could walk into that area even if we’re not going to go to the game.”
The arena would need OU as an “anchor tenant,” but numerous other events like competitions, concerts and conventions would be interested in it, Moghadam said.
While getting a commitment from OU as a tenant would be important for its success, he speculated that the foundation did not need to be a driver of the project as it had been in the past.
Fowler has spoken with university officials on numerous occasions about lingering interest in an arena as OU faces an aging Lloyd Noble Center and grapples with its exit from the Big 12 Conference.
“As everyone knows, the University of Oklahoma has had the conversation about whether to invest a lot of money in Lloyd Noble, or do they build a new arena, or do they become a partner in a new arena, lease a new arena,” Fowler said. “I don’t think they’ve made any final decisions as to what they’re going to do. If the county were to move forward with the arena, I would think that would certainly be something the county and OU ought to look at, them becoming one of the tenants. It’s not the only reason you’d build the arena.”
Fowler pointed to the last completed feasibility study, which predicted the arena could be used for non-sporting events at least 151 nights of the year. It remains to be seen if the updated study would hold the same predictions regarding the number of nights and financial benefit to an anchor tenant like OU, he said.
University spokesperson Mackenzie Scheer said in a statement that OU is open to considering a partnership in the arena.
“OU has a strong relationship with Cleveland County and the City of Norman and has long collaborated on areas of mutual interest. The university routinely assesses its athletics facilities, working to ensure a premier experience for student-athletes, fans and the wider OU community. In the event the County or City wishes to propose an idea for consideration, the university is certainly open to considering it,” the statement reads.
A call to the OU Foundation for comment was not returned.
The cost
Moghadam estimated the cost to develop the arena and surrounding entertainment district would likely reach $400 million, but if the project obtained state sales tax forgiveness and partnerships in the private and public sector, it is doable.
Despite his resistance to using city tax increment finance dollars, he was not certain the county would not ask for it, he said.
Moghadam expressed concern for the project if commissioners decide to own the arena, a possibility he claimed Stacy has made. He was skeptical that if the county used the same partners it did in 2018 and requested tax increment finance dollars, the project would fail again.
“Right now, the way the project is being approached is doomed to fail again and I don’t want it to fail for a second time,” he said. “I don’t have any ownership of this, but I’ve been a developer for 38 or 40 years and I know the basics of how this needs to be handled…these people [commissioners] are not developers.”
Questions remain unanswered as to who would own the arena and operate it. Stacy directed the Transcript’s questions to fellow commissioner Harold Haralson, who he said is the point of contact for the arena. The Transcript asked Haralson to define the county’s interest in the arena, including clarification on potential owners of the land, the arena, a developer and operator, funding mechanisms and when the public could view the results of the new feasibility study.
Haralson replied in an email that the authority is waiting on results of the feasibility study. Authority meetings are open to the public.
“Since 2015 the concept of a new arena as an economic driver for the entire county has repeatedly come up. Now, with the potential opportunities of state participation, the authority members felt it prudent to explore the options,” he wrote. “Once the report is received and reviewed, the funding options, the slate of potential community partners that can come to table will then be discussed.”
He did not answer specific questions about ownership or funding, including whether the county would be interested in requesting city sales tax increment dollars.
The results of the 2015 CSL feasibility study stated the county did not have the funds at the time to take on the project alone but intended to serve as a facilitator.
Requesting tax increment finance dollars for an arena project is not outside the possibility of approval for a developer or property owner, said Norman City Attorney Kathryn Walker.
While the project plan agreement approved by the council in December 2019 capped the partnership between the land owners, University North Park, LLC and the city, $5 million remains available for infrastructure.
“Town Center Costs are costs of infrastructure and other improvements designed to foster the quality of development at UNP and facilitate the creation of a retail and entertainment environment that will be a regional draw of customers to Norman. To qualify for TIF funding, the costs must be related to retail stores or entertainment venues that purchase property in the district or sign leases for longer than 3 years,” Walker stated in an email last week.
Additional criteria limits the expenditure to entertainment and retail on the east side of 24th between Crest Foods and hotels across from Legacy park. Funds can not be awarded on behalf of a business that is already located in Norman and must comply with design requirements, she further stated.
“It is possible that if a proposed user doesn’t meet all of those criteria, the project could be taken to Council to determine if they want to grant any incentives,” Walker said.
It was not clear if the city could grant incentives in the tax district if the county is the owner of the project. The city did not immediately respond to the question at press time.
Politics
The arena became the subject of campaign politics as Moghadam endorsed Dr. Nicole Kish for mayor, but Stacy and Haralson endorsed their own candidate who serves with all three commissioners and Charles Thompson on the Industrial Authority and is chairman of the County Excise Board – Larry Heikkila.
Heikkila was appointed to the excise board after Stacy and Haralson dissolved the county’s Budget Board in January 2021. The move was met with criticism because the budget board included all eight elected county officials who voted on the county department budgets. The excise board is a three-member appointed board.
Heikkila announced his support of the county’s industrial authority to lead the arena project during the Norman Chamber of Commerce forum last month. He said the county is starting on “plans” for the arena.
“We’re [county] looking at people who are going to manage it, we are going to work with the university, the city — we’ll do everything we can to put that in, which is for me the realization of a dream,” he said during the Chamber of Commerce forum.
The Transcript asked all municipal candidates for the Feb. 8 election if they would be willing to support an arena. Council candidates Scott Dixon for Ward 8, Doane Harrison, who vied for the Ward 4 seat and Alex Torvi for Ward 6 have expressed strong support for an arena to boost sales tax revenue. None were elected Tuesday.
Other candidates were more cautious about supporting it. Mayor Breea Clark, who will face Heikkila in the runoff, said her support would depend on more information, such as the location and how it would be funded.
Gale Hobson, in Ward 4, said many factors would be part of her decision, especially the impact on existing businesses and how it would be funded. Challenger Teresa Borum, who did not make it to the runoff, said there were too many variables to issue her support, but speculated it would benefit the city if it draws tourism dollars, new businesses and jobs.
Borum also echoed the sentiments of defeated mayoral candidate “Midway” Bob Thompson, who has stated that a large project should be put to a vote if it involves sales tax incentives. The charter does not require a vote to approve tax increment projects, but as chair of the Charter Review Commission, Thompson suggested last year that the council consider it, despite the commission’s absence of a recommendation on the matter.
Thompson, who did not make it to the April 5 runoff, also said he would only support it on council if the outcomes are “tangible and measurable” and if the financing mechanism was a property tax increment finance incentive rather than sales tax.
“This would also require the cooperation of our county partners,” he said.
Ward 8 Matt Peacock, who narrowly defeated Dixon Tuesday, said the project interested him and he favored property tax increment financing or public-private partnership as long as the district did not “extract resources from other parts of town.”
Election winner Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman declined to comment. Ward 2 Lauren Schueler, and defeated candidates John Argo, mayoral candidates Alice Stephenson-Leuck and Kish did not return a request for comment. Ward 4 candidate Helen Grant, who will face a runoff against Hobson, did not respond.