The Christmas Store of Cleveland County has helped people in times of need and hardship throughout its time in the county, but now the store is facing its own challenge: Finding a home.
Over the past 50 years, the store has relocated due to overhead costs and long term expenses, the store said in a press release. Most recently, the store was gifted a space at 641 E. Robinson by the Cleveland County Commissioners, is now looking for a more permanent home.
“It’s very time-consuming for our volunteers and disruptive to our clients. We’ve appreciated the county’s help with this for the past 13 years. Now our hope is to find an affordable location for the long term,” said Justin Davis, who leads the store’s all-volunteer, nonprofit team.
A committee has been formed in order to locate an approximately 8,000-10,000 square-ft. area that has both heating and cooling and has parking for more than 50 vehicles. Davis said a loading dock would be “especially helpful” since the store receives hundreds of boxes of food and donations from community and store partners annually.
“In the next few weeks, we plan to start our first special fundraising for this space,”
Davis said. “We are so thankful for the continued support of people, churches, university students, the county and area businesses. These tough economic times remind us of how important it is to lend a helping hand. That’s what the Christmas spirit is all about.”
Anyone with ideas for a space that could be donated or purchased can send an email to justin@christmas-store.org.
