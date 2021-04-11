As the weekend gradually ushered in warm weather and sunny skies, thousands of Norman and metro residents filtered in and out of Reaves Park, enjoying the return of the city’s Medieval Fair and the revival of the city’s festival lineup after a season away.
Reaves Park hosted only a line of food trucks over the weekend. Conspicuously absent were te blacksmiths, jousters, tents full of period-appropriate attire, jewelry vendors and more that generally line walkways during the annual Medieval Fair.
The craft vendors and performances moved online this year, open to virtual viewing as the fair, along with the rest of the world, eased back into some state of normalcy.
Norman’s Medieval Fair was one of the first large local festivals to cancel its 2020 event as the pandemic rolled into the state last March. Fittingly, the event kicked off the 2021 festival season this weekend.
“It’s a huge relief, and it’s amazing to see people that we haven’t seen for two years because we did absolutely nothing in person last year … it’s almost like a family reunion. It’s really neat,” said Ann Marie Eckart, Medieval Fair director.
Eckart said she saw visitors new and old in a steady and friendly stream this weekend.
While she didn’t have specific numbers as of Sunday, Eckart said the fair’s virtual offerings saw good attendance and plenty of online hits; on the in-person side, she estimated that about 5,000 to 7,000 attendees showed up Saturday. This year’s event aimed for about 10,000 to 11,000 attendees.
“Normally, we have 100,000 a day when we have weather this beautiful,” Eckart said. “[This year is a] very small percentage, and yet we’re thrilled, because it’s the first festival. Norman is the City of Festivals, and we were able to kick it off, so the world’s returning to normal. Hope arrives with spring.”
For Ali Tackett, getting back to the fair this weekend meant getting back to an annual experience that she and her family have long attended.
Tackett’s parents, who met through the University of Oklahoma, used to go to the fair when they were students, back when the gathering took place at the Duck Pond. Tackett said she’s been attending about seven years now.
While Tackett said she missed the mermaids and axe fighting this year, she thought the setup was a smart way to stay safe and offer attendees some of what they missed last year.
“It’s very different … I think it’s a really good alternative, instead of not having it at all, because last year we didn’t have it at all, nothing, because we couldn’t,” Tackett said as she and friends enjoyed the fair’s turkey legs and frybread tacos. “This is like a step closer to getting back to normal, so I really do enjoy that. And the food is what I missed the most.”
The fair’s food vendors, many of whom return annually to serve patrons, returned to the fair over the weekend after a challenging year.
Brown Allen said his business, Totally Nutz Oklahoma, has been at the Medieval Fair five years now and would generally set up at 20 to 30 fairs and festivals each year. Allen estimated that last year, about 85-90% of the annual events he regularly attends were canceled.
“It really hurts the businesses, and there’s a lot of them really struggling right now,” said Allen, who noted that despite the diminished in-person offerings, it was “great to be back out here” at this year’s fair.
Mike Pittman said he’s the longest-running consistent food vendor attending the fair, where he’s offered visitors funnel cakes since 1980. This year’s fair didn’t bring the long lines that Pittman’s stand usually sees but offered a consistent flow of customers and was still “well worth our while,” he said.
“I am pleasantly surprised, because I wasn’t sure that people would be interested in coming without the performances, without the costumes, without the craftspeople, but I am very pleasantly surprised that people came out and supported it,” Pittman said.
The Medieval Fair ushers in the start of a festival schedule that’s slowly returning to normal. After the cancelations and virtual events of last year, Norman’s regular slate of arts events is on its way back.
Eckart said she hopes residents stay enthusiastic and supportive for the events over the next few months.
“Stay tuned to the arts in Norman, because there are more events coming,” Eckart said. “I just saw the announcement that Second Friday Art Walk is going to be in person in May and that Jazz in June is going to be the real thing in June, so it’s happening. We’re getting back where we need to be because of people wearing masks and getting their vaccinations. The city’s coming back alive.”
Those who missed this year’s live streamed Medieval Fair entertainment can catch up with each day’s performances on the fair’s YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.