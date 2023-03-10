It was standing room only at the City Council’s Oversight Committee meeting Thursday afternoon as more than a dozen people who call a temporary shelter home waited to learn their fate.
The committee deliberated whether to extend a contract with Food & Shelter, Inc., a nonprofit organization that has run the shelter at 109 W. Gray St. since November. It provides case management to place guests in permanent housing.
The $53,000 a month contract with the city is set to expire March 31.
Surrounded by people the shelter serves and their advocates, the committee ultimately agreed to recommend a 90-day extension of the contract, which will be reevaluated each quarter as the city works to establish a permanent one.
Some who attended cried following the meeting.
“I can breathe,” Misty Gardner said.
“I think it is a very hard-fought battle,” said Anthony Sebring, his voice cracking with emotion. “But it is very touching. It shows that the city still cares.”
Food & Shelter Executive Director April Doshier said everyone involved at the shelter, named A Friend’s House, was concerned it would close.
“There was a lot of worry,” she said. “I’m just really, really grateful because this enormous support enables us to make some really big changes for people’s lives. and they’re so deserving, so worthy.”
Committee discussion
Doshier reported to the committee that the true cost each month to run the shelter is between $65,000 which is offset by the city’s contract for $53,000.
According to her presentation, in February the shelter helped permanently house four guests, five found jobs, two left for treatment centers, and four began treatment with Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health services.
Committee member Lauren Schueler asked how long the organization tracks the progress of clients.
Case managers check with people housed each month for up to a year, Doshier said.
“We’re really looking at housing stability,” she said. “When we call we say, ‘is your rent paid?’ because we want to make sure if they’re struggling, they’re not alone. You don’t take someone out of homelessness and then they’re magically wealthy. They’re going to need our relationship.”
People of all ages and walks of life stay at the shelter, from an expectant mother and women over the age of 65 to men in with mobility challenges and one with a traumatic brain injury, Doshier told the committee
“These are people who would be very vulnerable outside the safety of these walls we provide for them,” she said. “Our goal is not to keep them there forever, but keep them until we find them permanent housing … the truth is that is too difficult without access to emergency shelter.”
The executive director said the committee should not think of emergency shelters as only getting out of the cold during winter months, but that needing housing is an emergency itself.
Ward 5 Councilor Rarchar Tortorello, who attended the meeting, asked City Manager Darrel Pyle if shelter guests could be employed by the city.
“Absolutely,” Pyle answered.
Doshier said she had spoken with Mayor Larry Heikkila about guests working for the city. A man seated in the room softly clapped his hands and whispered “yes” in approval.
“I know there are a lot of people here,” she said as she pointed around the room, “who are excited about that.”
Committee Chairman Kelly Lynn, who represents Ward 3 on the council, said he was adamant about not using government money to fund homeless initiatives, but he also proposed an idea.
Lynn voted against the shelter contract in October and has said nonprofit organizations and churches should fund it.
“I need to put a coalition together to round up the churches in this town,” he said. “Some of them could give a couple hundred bucks a piece, some could do a thousand a month without blinking an eye and that would add up in a hurry.”
Lynn asked how many churches were in Norman. Doshier said she did not know, but said about 27 churches support Food & Shelter.
Pyle said staff could compose a directory of churches if Lynn wanted to pursue it. He added the contract to extend the shelter for an additional 90 days should appear on the council’s March 14 agenda.
