A local art gallery will reopen to the public Thursday, according to a press release.
The Depot Gallery, located at 200 S. Jones Ave., will feature the works of several local artists. The exhibit can be viewed in person, as well as the new online gallery, through Dec. 19.
Carol Armstrong and Don Holladay, two of the Norman artists featured in the galleries, will be interviewed at 5 p.m. on Depot TV on Oct. 1, which can be viewed at www.facebook.com/Normandepot.
Nancy McLellan, gallery director at The Depot Gallery, said the artists featured in the upcoming exhibit have had works on display in the past two years.
"The Depot Gallery focuses on Oklahoma artists that have been selected by the committee before to have one or two person shows,” McLellan said. “Connie Seabourn is from OKC, but everyone else is from Norman, so it’s Norman artists primarily.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McLellan said the decision was made to temporarily close the gallery, but the time has come to reopen.
“We thought we would start an online gallery so that people can have access and we are going to continue to do that,” McLellan said. “We decided also to reopen three days a week with masks and all of that.”
McLellan said the artists bring a wide variety of concepts displayed on various mediums including oil, watercolor, pastels and conceptual photography with everything from realism to abstracts.
Holladay will have works featured in person and a few separate works featured online.
“I have two hanging in the gallery. One is called Morning Light, and it’s unusual in that most of it is house paint,” Holladay said. “It’s expensive house paint, but it is house paint. Then the other piece is called Leaving Albuquerque, and that is acrylic on canvas,” Holladay said. “So they are two totally different types of mediums but both work well for me.”
All of the artists featured at The Depot Gallery put some of their works online, and Holladay said all of his work featured online with the exception of one piece are oil on paper. He said he enjoys exploring alternative mediums.
“It’s a new type of paper produced in France which accepts oil paints and that’s been a lot of fun,” Holladay said. “With regular paper, sometimes you have a creeping problem where the oil creeps too far.
Holladay said The Depot Gallery has done a fabulous job of being creative during the COVID-19 pandemic and he thinks the rewards of their hard work have made showing art at the gallery highly gratifying.
“They have a Depot TV where artists talk about their work, then you have the online gallery and then the gallery actually at The Depot with limited hours,” Holladay said. “I really appreciate the way both The Depot Gallery and the community are responding to the pandemic and supporting us as artists.”
