The great American songbook has a stocking full of Christmas tunes written by Jewish composers. It’s anticipated some of those such as “Santa Baby,” “White Christmas” and “Silver Bells” will be sung by Louise Goldberg and bandmate Mary Reynolds in Norman.
The pair comprise the half-Jewish music duo Miss Brown to You. Based in Oklahoma City, Goldberg and Reynolds will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Depot, 200 S. Jones Ave. Tickets cost $20, available at normandepot.org.
Vaccination documentation is required for attendance. Miss Brown to You will be joined by Roger Kimball on saxophone and percussionist Todd Balcom.
“We’re going to do a jazz set with a little variety including a country or blues tune,” Reynolds said. “Then, in our second set, we’ll be doing our Christmas material that people very much like to hear.”
Miss Brown to You is a crowd pleaser. Tha duo plays a hybrid selection of music that draws from an array of genres. Both are classically trained, multi-instrumentalists who have practiced their art from Austin, Texas, to Boston. They’ve been a part of the central Oklahoma music scene for decades.
“Louise has some special arrangements of traditional Christmas carols, and every year, we’re asked to do Trout Fishing in America’s ‘The Eleven Cats of Christmas,’” Reynolds said. “People always want to hear that, and I’ve already started working on it.”
Miss Brown to You is remarkable for working unique musical ideas together. Their particular talents blend seamlessly. Reynold’s vocal strengths are enhanced by Goldberg’s piano virtuosity.
“We talk things through when approaching different arrangements in our collaboration,” Goldberg said.
“Louise is always way ahead of me when it comes to technique,” Reynolds said, “and she’s always moving the goal posts. You get better when you play with people who are better. For me, it’s a chase. I’m always trying to keep up with her.”
Both were reluctant to characterize this process as coaching each other, referring to it as a more refined dynamic.
“We write music together,” Goldberg said. “When I write music on my own, I always run it by Mary, asking what she thinks about a chord change or which ending works best. I really value her intuition and musicality.”
The duo wrote five children’s songs during the pandemic dedicated to their granddaughter, who lives in California. The child has turned out to be an unexpected artistic muse who thoroughly energizes them.
“We did a lot of collaborating this last 19 months,” Goldberg said. “We birthed these songs because she’s so delightful.”
Although Reynolds is strongly associated with the annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival in Guthrie, she used the word “tangential” to describe Miss Brown to You’s relationship with red dirt Americana music.
“We do some songs in a folk style,” Reynolds said, “but we wouldn’t really call ourselves red dirt.”
“This is a Jewish girl from New York who does not like to camp out,” Goldberg said. “There’s no red dirt on me. I appreciate it and get into the style when we do the Woody Guthrie Festival, backing people up and jump into the pool with both feet, but it’s not my influence so much.”
Goldberg has composed scores for TV shows. Included are the Netflix animated adult tragicomedy “BoJack Horseman,” nearly 50-year-old soap opera “The Young and the Restless” and Starz sci-fi espionage thriller “Counterpart.” It was a technical learning experience for producing their own recordings in studio, along with receiving some royalty ducats.
“She’s had some success with that,” Reynolds said. “All of the tunes that didn’t make it to the TV shows, we’ve had a blast playing with our band and Miss Brown to You. Getting our original material out there to audiences is a very special experience.”
Performing for the public is slowly returning, and it’s causing lots of grins for everyone. Time spent in quarantine was wisely used for practice.
The Norman Arts Council provided a few opportunities for live-streamed Miss Brown to You shows available to anyone on the internet. The duo is famous for mashing up familiar tunes. Think The Beatles’ pop tune “Can’t Buy Me Love” done with big band pizazz or a Joni Mitchell song with reggae rhythm.
“If we cover a song, we’re looking for some aspect that hasn’t been done before,” Reynolds said, “something you haven’t heard before. Our desire is for a change-up that’s interesting.”
Even the Christmas carols will have unexpected renderings, and not just that a nice Jewish lady is singing songs about baby Jesus.
“In the old tradition of Irving Berlin,” Reynolds said.