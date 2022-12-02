Music has the power to heal those in need emotionally and spiritually. It’s a near-magical property shared by other art forms.
Early in her career, Nashville-based vocalist and musician Kyshona Armstrong was a music therapist. She worked with people desperate for help in prisons, hospitals and public schools. It took an emotional toll, which led to a career change.
As a singer and songwriter, she didn’t leave those she’d helped in the past behind but channeled the injustices and pain they’d experienced into her original compositions.
Armstrong will perform from her roots, rock, R&B and folk-inflected songbook at a 7 p.m. concert Sunday in The Depot, 200 S. Jones Ave.
Ticket information is available at normandepot.org.
Armstrong spoke with the Transcript about the performance and songwriting from her home in Music City.
“I’ll be bringing a show that hopefully has the audience reflect on how they walk through the world,” Armstrong said. “Just in time for this holiday season when stresses are high, a lot of my music is self-reflective, talks about community and how we interact with one another. How we can support one another and give grace in difficult times.
“Something I think we learned well since 2020 and now we’re out here in society.”
It promises to be an emotional, uplifting and empowering experience based on song titles including “Do What Feeds Your Soul,” “Rise the Tide” and “Listen.” Armstrong is a cheerful proponent of salving grief, overcoming adversity and finding hope. It comes across in both spoken words and song. She likes what she’s doing now.
“I truly love the fact that music has taken me into parts of this country and world that I never thought I’d get to see,” she said. “Music has connected me with communities around the country that I was kept away from touring the last two years.
“Something I’ve started doing in 2020 was found this organization ‘Your Song’ (yoursong.org), which is therapeutic songwriting. I’ve been very intentional, now that I’m on the road, as a way to slow me down and allow me to dig into community. I go into them right before I play my show and do songwriting workshops, helping people in recovery tell their stories through song.
“My goal is to bring these people to my performances and help diversify the audience. It’s to help bridge that gap, because sometimes people don’t always see those who are in the shadows. I love that I can use music as a tool to help heal in a community when I’m on tour in places I’d normally be out of touch with.”
Music has a reputation for being the universal language. It can bridge gaps between cultures and economic status.
Armstrong donned her music therapist beret for a moment.
“In one room, you can have people from so many diverse backgrounds where music can gather and connect them,” Armstrong said. “It does have healing qualities. We know from studies that it affects the brain differently.
“Lost language can be retrieved after neurological difficulties by using song, rather than just speech. It’s a gift we’ve been given, and we need more music in schools, courthouses and everywhere.”
In her youth, Armstrong started making music as an oboe and piano player. At her University of Georgia alma mater, she played steel drums in the Caribbean outfit Tropical Breeze.
“I had to learn to sing and play guitar to be a music therapist,” she said. “Singing at hospital bedsides, I learned to use my voice in a quiet manner over the equipment bleeps. I’m still learning that skill of when to whisper to bring people in and when to really dig in and get a little gritty with my voice, where the message truly comes across and can be heard.”
Armstrong has been known to share her multi-faceted talents at places such as Athens, Georgia’s Southern Girls Rock Camp and Tennessee Teens Rock Camp. She brings an abundance to those kinds of environments.
“I think I’m really good at allowing people to be who they are,” Armstrong said, “and not forcing my musical expectations or assumptions on others, encouraging people to continue to write, no matter if they feel like they’re good or not. That doesn’t matter. It’s are you creating and are you using your voice.
“Allowing people to be themselves and say whatever it is they need to say and helping them say it. It’s a privilege to speak to masses over a microphone, so speak wisely.”
Armstrong’s show Sunday will be her third performance in Norman. She’s looking forward to returning.
“I really love the town,” she said. “I like the community there and had some really great conversations with audience members when I was there. People really think in Norman and are truly listening to lyrics. They’re primed and ready to receive, and I like playing to audiences like that.”
