Norman music duo The Imaginaries have a special place in their hearts for Christmas.
Many folks do, but for married singer-songwriters Maggie McClure and Shane Henry the time is woven into their art and livelihoods. In 2015, the pair released an EP of songs titled “Happiest of Holidays.”
For years, they have performed special Christmas-themed public and private concerts. That tradition continues for Norman-based The Imaginaries in a partnership with the Chickasha Economic Development Council to celebrate the Chickasha Festival of Light.
The festive event is from Saturday through Dec. 31, with a virtual tree lighting ceremony Nov. 27. It has drawn Norman residents to the nearby town for many years to enjoy a walk or drive through the Christmas light display experience in Shannon Springs Park.
“Jim Cowan is director of the Chickasha Economic Development Council and approached us last summer about doing a Christmas in July show,” McClure said. “He’s an awesome person and fan of what we’re doing. That was one of our very first shows in 2020. It was outdoors and a lot of fun.
“It made sense to do a Christmas show during the actual holiday season, too. You can stay completely socially distanced by remaining in your car. It will be something that’s somewhat normal and can brighten your spirits.”
This won’t be the first time The Imaginaries have partnered artistically with a central Oklahoma community. A few years ago leaders in Guthrie approached the duo about promoting tourism to the city by using one of their original songs titled “Coming Home.” The cooperation included production of a touching music video about a little Oklahoma town.
“It was such an awesome partnership and experience that I’ve kept it on my radar the past few years and brought up the opportunity to different people I’ve met in cities across Oklahoma,” McClure said.
The Imaginaries, award-winning videographer Reagan Elkins, a Chickasha native and director Cowans collaborated on making another music video. It’s based on the duo’s original composition “Hometown Christmas.”
“It was filmed in Chickasha, featuring different spots in town,” McClure said. “It will be a marketing tool for all involved to promote tourism and economic development, especially during the holiday season, welcoming people to come and experience the Festival of Lights. We couldn’t be more excited to be involved. We’ll be in the parade Dec. 5 and playing a socially-distanced outdoor concert after the parade.”
Shane Henry grew up in the area and graduated from Chickasha High School so the project has special resonance for him.
“It’s like a true hometown Christmas for Shane, so it’s very cool,” McClure said.
The Imaginaries have a 13-track album of holiday music posted on Spotify also titled “Hometown Christmas.” It’s a combination of original songs and standards they hold dear. The Imaginaries have gotten good at writing tunes about Christmas in some unlikely ways.
“A lot of holiday songs we tend to write in the summer time or early fall,” McClure said. “Sometimes that’s not so easy to write a Christmas song when it’s 100 degrees outside. We put the Christmas lights on, light the candles, set the mood and get in the vibe of the holiday season when we’re doing it.
“Some really fun songs have come out of these sessions. These songs have opened so many doors for us that our non-holiday songs haven’t. It’s a unique and awesome opportunity to do holiday music.” The Imaginaries have been itching to release their debut album which has been stymied by the pandemic. Promotion, distribution and many other considerations are expensive propositions not to be taken lightly. It’s expected to drop in 2021.
Last year’s setbacks included a Christmas Rocks! tour with the Brian Setzer Orchestra falling through, Henry having an emergency appendectomy and then this year COVID-19 putting the entire music industry in free fall.
“We’ve had to just learn to adapt,” McClure said. “That’s hard for me because I’m a planner and like to see my plans through. It’s been a challenge but also an opportunity to make this work.”
The Imaginaries plans for late this year include a concert in Oklahoma City’s Tower Theatre.
“We’re going to be playing our big Christmas show with a full band there on December 11,” McClure said. “It will be an all-ages, Home for the Holidays with The Imaginaries performance. The Tower will be socially-distanced and capacity limited. People can get tickets for in-person attendance or for a live-streaming experience at home from anywhere in the world.”
