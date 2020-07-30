The Mont temporarily closed this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and will focus on cleaning the restaurant and testing the entire staff before reopening, management said.
The restaurant has been closed since Monday after management found out about the positive test result. General manager Patrick Kallin said so far, the staff has only had one positive test, and everyone else tested has received negative results, including himself.
“When (we will reopen) is still up in the air — we are trying to get everyone in the restaurant tested, to make sure that when we open back up that we are running in a safe environment for both customers and staff,” Kallin said. “We are hoping to open this weekend, but it all depends on the testing with the staff.”
Kallin said the restaurant had EcoLab, a professional infection prevention service, come in to disinfect the restaurant and all touch surfaces earlier this week.
“We are not rushing anything to get back up — we just want to make sure everything is safe,” Kallin said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.