The Pride of Oklahoma held its annual Pride Camp this week in preparation for the upcoming fall season.
This year is different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are getting acclimated to wearing masks and social distancing in their block formation on the field, said Brian Wolfe, assistant Director of Athletic Bands.
“We’ve been asking them a few questions every day about having symptoms and who they have been around if anyone they have been around has tested positive,” Wolfe said. “The students are doing a good job of being aware of what their surroundings are like.”
Wolfe said he still wants the camp to be an opportunity to get to know each other as a band family, but he tells students to distance themselves and advises against section lunches.
This year, Wolfe said the band is working on multiple arrangements and the students have been really excited about what they have planned. He said fans at home games this season can expect a wide variety of music, including arrangements called “America Together” and “Women of Pop.”
“We’re also going to an arrangement called the “Quarantine Binge Watch TV Shows,” which is going to have music from “The Office,” “Friends” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” which was put together by our grad assistants,” Wolfe said. “It’s going to be a good season.”
Emily Perkins, feature twirler for The Pride of Oklahoma, said while the band has practiced some afternoons indoors in past years, The Pride is rehearsing in the mornings and evenings outdoors for safety this year.
“We have a lot of buy-in this week from everyone, which is the most important thing,” said Paxton Leaf, drum major for The Pride of Oklahoma. “Everyone is 100% committed to making this happen safely, and that is critical to what we want to accomplish.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.