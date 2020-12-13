The race for Feb. 9: Council Ward 1

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of articles each week that will focus on every race for the Norman City Council elections.
Three people are running for the Norman City Council Ward 1 seat. The race, which does not include an incumbent, is between three council newcomers.
After current Ward 1 Council member Kate Bierman moved and is not seeking re-election, her Ward became a focal point of attraction for who would take her seat, which she had for nearly four years.
“Ward 1, I have deep confidence in your discernment and ability to select your next council member thoughtfully,” Bierman said in a Facebook post. “Someone who will continue to push back against ‘business as usual,’ which has historically left this ward behind and benefited the few to the detriment of the many. Someone who will maintain my effort to recognize and give voice to the diverse and often [underrepresented] communities within our ward. …
“I am leaving many projects unfinished, and I promise to work with the person you choose to represent you to get those efforts to the finish line.”
Ward 1 residents can choose between Chris Lewis, Finn Guttery and Brandi Studley.
Lewis did not respond to The Transcript’s multiple requests for comment, but he posted a candidacy announcement on Facebook.
In the Facebook post, Lewis said he has “volunteered his time” to the Norman Planning Commission for over 10 years and has served as a part of the Norman Reapportionment Commission.
He said one of the reasons for him declaring candidacy is he believes every citizen’s voice deserves to be heard and that the council should not enlist a “self-serving” mentality.
“Full and adequate funding of the Norman Police Department is something Lewis believes is necessary to ensures [sic] the safety and well-being of every citizen and business within city boundaries,” his Facebook post said. “He also believes altering public safety funding should never be a part of a short-term solution for political causes or agendas.”
The second candidate, Guttery, said they are running for office to ensure people like them have a voice on the council. Guttery is bisexual, transgender and non-binary, they said when they came out Norman welcomed them with open arms, which is one reason why they love the city of Norman.
Guttery said that their age gives them a different perspective on things that their older opponents might not have.
“I understand the issues of the community from this younger point of view, how Norman wants to grow from their view,” Guttery said. “This provides me with a unique perspective from the other two candidates.”
They said people should vote for them because of their leadership qualities and ability to listen to the people.
“I’ve learned how organizations communicate, different leadership styles, data structures, how people digest information,” Guttery said. “I want to make it to where my ward and Normanites are able to understand what the issues are without having to wade through unnecessary terminology.”
Guttery said the three things they are most passionate about are expanding mental health resources, help create a solution for the pending eviction crisis due to COVID-19 and LGBTQ+ protections in the workplace.
The third candidate running for the Ward 1 seat is Brandi Studley, who said she is running for every person in the community, not just a select few.
“If you are comfortable in your life right now, there is a home for you in my campaign,” Studley said. “If you are housing insecure or don’t know where your next meal is coming from, if you are struggling to be a home-school teacher, a parent and an effective income-earner for your household, there is a home for you in my campaign.”
Studley said if elected, she wants to help implement plans that help underrepresented Ward 1 residents.
“That means after school programs where our youth can get mentoring and gain skills that will carry them to success,” she said. “That means social programs that address the root causes of housing and food insecurity. That means a system in which every Norman citizen has a chance to succeed, not just the ones privileged enough to have the advantage of a head start.”