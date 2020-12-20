The race for Feb. 9: Council Ward 2

Editor's Note: This is the second in a series of articles each week that will focus on every race for the Norman City Council elections.
The Norman City Council Ward 2 race is gearing up to be hotly contested, as four candidates have declared for a seat that’s up for its second election in under a year.
David Perry, who won election to the Ward 2 seat Feb. 20, died in late August, a little after a month of taking office. Perry was replaced by former council member Joe Carter, who is not seeking reelection in February.
The four candidates Ward 2 residents will choose between are John Argo, Edward Maguire, Jay Wendorff and Matt McGarry.
The Transcript reached out to each candidate and asked each the same three questions. Their answers are as follows.
John Argo
1. Why do you want to represent Ward 2 on the city council?
"I want to give back to the community that my family has called home for 85 years. I want to make sure the residents, the businesses and the schools in Ward 2 are afforded the best opportunity to overcome the hardships we have faced in 2020. I want to make sure that the values and opportunities — which have made Ward 2 a great place to live, such as going to school, raising a family and retiring — are there for others."
2. What Ward 2-specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
"I would like to have a city program that encourages and incentivizes property owners to replace the many trees we lost in the ice storm. I support expanding our public transportation and hope someday taking a train to Tulsa is as easy as taking one to Fort Worth.
"I am committed to improving the process of dropping off and picking up students at our public schools. When it is safe, I am seeking to create a 'Taste of Ward 2' event where our local restaurants can show off what they have to offer. We have a monopoly on middle schools; let’s show off their cheer and pom squads, bands and choirs. Get the elementary schools involved.
"Other businesses in Ward 2 would also be encouraged to show off their services. This event could be held in one of our city parks or one of our shopping center parking lots. Look at what Midway Deli and Lions Park have been able to do. The opportunities are endless, and it would be a great way to bring us together as a community."
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 2 is facing right now and how would you fix it?
"Without question the biggest problem facing Ward 2 and Norman is the unwillingness of its residents to work together to solve our problems. Fixing this will require us to be thankful for what we have. Even if you don’t agree with your neighbors on everything, thank them for choosing to make Norman their home.
"Even if you don’t like everything about a business, tell them thank you for investing in Norman. Thank those who deliver your mail, thank the city workers who provide services, thank those who work at our restaurants and grocery stores. I have started asking if I am the first one to thank them for being there in hopes that someone will tell me I am fourth or the tenth. Be thankful for what we have and appreciate the efforts of those who made it possible."
Edward Maguire
1. Why do you want to represent Ward 2 on the city council?
"I have a deep concern for our ward and our city. I want to make sure that we are well suited for the hard decisions to come. This is where I was raised. It is my home. I’ve seen all the joys, hardships and the glory of Norman. I want our ward to lead the way. I will bring all of us back onto team Norman. Now is the time for our city to lead by example. This ward needs someone that can bring all to the table. That is me."
2. What Ward 2-specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
"I am passionate about making sure our streets are safe without mortgaging our futures. This means I am passionate about increasing revenues by stimulating discretionary income spending through a reduction in sales tax. We are in a recession, jobs are gone, oil is flushed, I feared these days would come. Individual discretionary spending will fall next year (and for a few more years). That means we have to cut costs.
"My experience is critical to getting to the bottom line. I will not submit to a demand for more personnel by any outside governmental agency, nor would I cut just out of spite. If it isn’t necessary, it’s time to get rid of it. The bottom line is that Norman will decide what Norman wants. Ward 2 will be ruled by the people through me.
"Tough decisions will fall squarely on me. I am the only one that will stand up to the special interests that covet our budget and our taxpayers money. Just cause it’s shiny, doesn’t mean we need it. I will stand up for fair but tough contracts for our ward and our city."
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 2 is facing right now and how would you fix it?
"The biggest problem is cleaning up the ward. We have to get our streets cleaned. Make sure our drains and creeks aren’t clogged. Merkle Creek looks good on my end. But, all these downed trees have to go somewhere. Let’s double check these efforts now. If we take care of that now, I’ll be able to put forth an amendment to our charter that ensures that we must vote to elect a replacement of all elected positions within 60 days of any vacancy.
"This change would include a provision that allows for the appointment of a spouse or child of an individual that passes while in office. Regardless, We are far too big to ever believe we will not have an unfilled vacancy. We must never let the unelected choose how to spend our resources. Then we cut the taxes.
Jay Wendorff
1. Why do you want to represent Ward 2 on the city council?
"I have lived in Ward 2 for the past 37 years. I grew up here and graduated from Norman High School and also the University of Oklahoma as a physical therapist. My wife and I love living in Norman and we have 4 children in our fine public school system. I am running for city council because of my love for this city, and hope for its leadership to be more fully representative of the people of Norman."
2. What Ward 2-specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
Wendorff did not respond to the question.
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 2 is facing right now and how would you fix it?
"The tree canopy, stormwater and public safety are the biggest issues Ward 2 is facing right now. Each of these issues can be solved in a way that makes sense for the people of Norman, when we invite all parties to be a part of the solution."
Matt McGarry
1. Why do you want to represent Ward 2 on the city council?
"There are many reasons I wish to represent Ward 2 on city council. First, Ward 2 is home for my family and I want to do what I can to sustain and improve it. As we begin to come out of COVID in the coming months, I want to help our ward invest in quality of life, community building projects.
"These include infrastructure projects concerning the preservation of tree canopy, plotting innovative solutions for our stormwater problems, universal broadband access, expanding and developing new bike lanes and paths to connect our neighborhoods and that will encourage families to ride, especially kids to and from school.
"And this means continuing to make our ward more accessible to all members of our community. Especially seniors, people with special needs and our homeless citizens.
3. What Ward 2-specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
"In order to advance and sustain these community building goals and initiatives it’s imperative, I believe, that Ward 2 realizes its vast economic potential. Maybe I'm overstating things a bit here, but perhaps no ward has been more cannibalized by the effects of the UNP TIF than Ward 2.
"Our ward has the residential population to develop and support the Lindsey corridor and to make it a destination not only for others in Norman, but visitors on game days and other events."
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 2 is facing right now and how would you fix it?
"All the matters I outlined above are important and they are all, in one way or another, connected. It is critical that we conceive and articulate a comprehensive plan for residential and economic development that is just and guarantees fairness and opportunity for all of our residents."