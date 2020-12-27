The Race for Feb. 9: Council Ward 3

The Norman City Council Ward 3 race features two candidates who have never served on council and the incumbent.
Those running for the Ward 3 City Council seat include Sam Talley, Kelly Lynn and incumbent Alison Petrone.
The Transcript reached out to each candidate and asked them three questions. Their answers are as follows.
Sam Talley1. Why do you want to represent Ward 3 on the City Council?
“It is no secret to anyone in Norman that the City Council has become divisive and dysfunctional, and even though they have dug themselves into numerous revenue and policy holes, they just keep on digging. The voters’ rejection of the bond proposal was a vote of no confidence in our City Council, and the voters have lost trust in the current Council. We need a reestablishment of trust, an attitude adjustment and fresh leadership.
“As a third generation Normanite, my loyalty to this city is absolute. I will not allow political agendas of anyone to override the city’s interest. I am a problem solver and not a problem maker. I serve others every day and work on their emotional and difficult problems and earn their trust, and have a reputation for the same. I hope to get the chance to serve and work on Norman from the inside out with this experience and attitude.”
2. What Ward 3-specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
“Ward 3 needs stronger and more disciplined leadership on council and that voice must represent all of its constituents. I am most passionate about changing the attitude in Ward 3 from one of negativity to positivity. I most look forward to the positive support of all of our public safety personnel, especially law enforcement. Norman has a tradition almost unmatched with our public safety and they deserve to be supported — not targeted. It does not mean we will agree on everything, but I certainly will not impress a negative attitude on our law enforcement and the officers that know me know that to be true. Attitude is everything and a positive attitude is step one for Ward 3.
“Secondly, I look forward to tackling our revenue issues in the City to find more solutions. We need to focus on small businesses in Ward 3 with a campaign to help these businesses compete with online sales and delivery capability. I also look forward to engaging community support for the seven neighborhood parks we have in Ward 3 in order to make sure we use the positive momentum of outdoor activity from the pandemic to make sure these greenspaces are invested in by the neighborhoods that surround them. I have more positions on more issues on my website, www.talleyward3.com.”
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 3 is facing and how would you fix it?
“Like most of the city, Ward 3 is a hotbed of divisiveness. I believe we can fix it together with the election of a positive leader without political ambition or agenda. Complete transparency in the election process and in governance is a must and I hope to earn trust along the way. I will answer any question asked of me, listen and speak to any who ask me, so that I can share the positive message I believe my leadership will have in our City. I can be reached by email at sam@talleyward3.com, directly on our Facebook page ‘Sam Talley — Ward 3’ or by text first at 996-8772.”
Alison Petrone1. Why do you want to represent Ward 3 on the City Council?
“I am proud of my contributions to the accomplishments of the City Council in carrying out many of our pre-pandemic goals. In the last two years, we have completed several Norman Forward projects, including two new city parks — Ruby Grant Park and Blake Baldwin Skatepark. Additionally, the City Council worked diligently to get Norman Regional’s Inspire Health plan across the finish line with a vision for the Porter Campus and Corridor post hospital relocation that included public input and, ultimately, public support.
“We have completed infrastructure bond projects, street improvements, utility infrastructure upgrades and started our own city public transit system with overwhelming support from Norman residents. These successes were the culmination of hard work that I am eager to continue on behalf of Ward 3, and the community, as a whole.”
2. What Ward 3-specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
“Perhaps ‘changes’ is not the best way to describe how constituents have expressed the priorities we share for Ward 3 and our community. Instead, we speak about how we envision our community, and its health, going forward.
“Smart Growth — Ward 3 small businesses and commercial clusters do not mince words when they describe the devastating impacts of the UNPTIF on their businesses. As Ward 3 councilor, I have remained adamant that our growth policies benefit Norman residents and truly locally-owned businesses and startups, and I will continue those efforts. We cannot allow our city to repeat the same mistakes of the past by picking winners and losers, especially when those ‘winners’ bankrupt our mom & pop establishments by funneling taxpayer-funded subsidies to grow Wall Street chains. Smart growth is deliberate and thoughtful. We should invest in our people, our quality of life and health as Norman residents, and the future progress of our community. Smart growth includes ensuring that Norman is also a great place to retire. I have been an ally and advocate of a state-of-the-art Senior Wellness Center while on Council and will continue that work. I look forward to seeing our Senior Center finally break ground on my watch.
“Restoration of Neighborly Discourse — I remain steadfast in my dedication to treating my constituents and fellow residents with the respect that every human deserves, by birthright as Americans. Norman is a welcoming community that uplifts one another, especially during times of collective distress. While 2020 has undoubtedly thrown each of us curve balls, we saw our community demonstrate its core values of compassion for one another as we came together in the aftermath of the ice storm. We didn’t ask one another our political affiliation or religion before lending a helping hand because our inherent nature is not partisan when it comes to collective problem solving. Special interests with personal agendas create disinformation and misinformation campaigns that sow distrust among our neighbors, creating discord and unrest. We cannot allow our community values to be cheapened or shelved by these efforts. We must continue to uplift one another, celebrate the innumerable strengths and successes of our city, and stay focused on elevating lives and opportunities.”
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 3 is facing and how would you fix it?
“The largest immediate challenge facing Ward 3 and our community is restoring and improving our quality-of-life, post-pandemic. Our community needs leadership that is well-versed in the current civic obligations, projects and budget constraints facing our community. On-the-job training is not a luxury that the people of this community can afford under present conditions. We need leaders without ethical entanglements that require frequent recusal and abstention from votes, leaders who are conflict-free in their own professional lives to carry out city business and leaders who understand how to create a healthy policy for success in our community on day one of the job.
“The typical catch-up period for new city councilors to acquaint themselves with the extensive facets of the job is not a luxury that this moment in history affords. I am fully informed of the vast body of public policy currently underway and in the pipeline at City Hall. I look forward to carrying out great public policy on behalf of Ward 3.”
Kelly Lynn1. Why do you want to represent Ward 3 on the City Council?
“I want to ‘Center The Ship.’ I have lived a life of service in many areas, including my time serving in a combat unit in Afghanistan. I am willing to serve this great community to provide a voice for those who have been neglected and ignored for too long now. Conservative values are absent from the current council and mayor.
“It is time to remove the radicals from our city government and bring things back to the center. We need to stop the radical national agenda that has been pouring over this town as of late. There needs to be courage and someone with a spine to stand up to outside groups that want to influence our city.”
2. What Ward 3-specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
“Like many of us, I’ve always paid close attention to state and national politics. Ask me about the resident’s newest initiative or the latest big fight in Congress and I’d give you an opinion.
“Then I saw the total mess in our city government, and I felt really ashamed. I just hadn’t paid attention to the local government. I wasn’t the only one and now we’ve got the results to show for it. Norman city government has been taken over by a radical clique. They’re totally out of touch with the average citizen. I’m running to bring common sense back to the Norman City Council … I am the only candidate in my race who signed the Unite Norman petition to recall the mayor and the current Ward 3 council member.”
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 3 is facing and how would you fix it?
“Too many people in our city, whether through fear or being uninformed, have remained too quiet for too long. But many of them are now letting their voice be heard and they need a voice on the city council. I want to be that voice — a powerful voice for the everyday citizen — the moms and dads, the business owners, the schoolteachers and healthcare workers, here in Norman.
“If you want a city council member who will stand up for common sense, work with — not against, local businesses — and support our police, not defund them, then I’m your man. My message to my neighbors is this: you may have never voted in a city election before, but please vote in this one. The future of our community is at stake.”