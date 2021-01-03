The Race for Feb. 9: Council Ward 5

Over the past year, the Norman City Council Ward 5 seat has dealt with significant conflict, including the attempted recall and eventual resignation of Sereta Wilson.
Nash was selected by a committee to replace Wilson on the council and is now seeking reelection. Three other candidates are running against Nash: Billy Davison, Rarchar Tortorello and Lisa Meyer.
The Transcript reached out to each candidate and asked them three questions. Their answers are as follows.
Michael Nash1. Why do you want to represent Ward 5 on the City Council?
“Right now, Ward 5 needs someone who has the ward’s best interests at heart. We do not need special interest groups guiding our ward or our city so that they may harvest the resources and move on. We do not need representation that prioritizes ego over the people. We need someone who is willing to fight for the people. I was born in Norman and, no matter what the future holds, this will always be my hometown. I will always be from Norman. I am an unequivocal and inseparable stakeholder in Norman.
“As soon as I was old enough, in 2002, I signed up to serve active duty in the United States Marine Corps as [part of the] 0311 infantry to put my life on the line and to fight for the people and the home I love. I have already committed my life to my home, and this fact has not changed. Today, I am a proud husband and father, I have earned a doctorate in mechanical engineering and I am a business owner.
“With these perspectives and experiences in my toolset, I seek to continue to fight for Ward 5 in city hall as your Councilmember.”
2. What Ward 5-specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
“Police response times in Ward 5 have become a problem for residents. I will work with Chief Foster to explore realistic approaches to identify the most cost and time-efficient solutions available with objective milestones achievable within the two years I have in the seat. I guarantee that there will be change in a single term in Council.
“There are over 360 private roads in Norman, more than 280 of which are in Ward 5. When natural disasters strike, Ward 5 is largely passed over because many of our residents live on private roads. This is absolutely unacceptable, and it is my promise to you that the city will not by default abandon the residents of Ward 5 like it attempted to do for the October ice storm. Most of Ward 5 residents are on private wells.”
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 5 is facing and how would you fix it?
“Most of all, I want the people of Ward 5 to reestablish confidence in their local government; that it is willing to preserve the homes we have established. We don’t want to feel like our water, our land or our serenity is under constant siege. People need to regain confidence that their representative in the Council is continually working on their behalf.
“When the people in the ward are being passed over from assistance with storm debris, they should be confident that their councilmember is hard at work to fix it. When people on private wells are seeing the city drilling large wells next door, they should be confident that their councilmember is already fighting behind the scenes.”
Billy Davison1. Why do you want to represent Ward 5 on the City Council?
“Like most of Ward 5, I’ve been very disappointed with the representation Ward 5 has had over the past few years. The neglect of roads and services that we as taxpayers deserve is not being handled appropriately for Ward 5, even as they may be so for the other wards. We need someone looking out for our best interests all the time. Someone [who’s] on the ball, not dropping the ball, and someone advocating on our behalf, not sitting passively by.
“The way I see it, this is a job interview and I’m excited to show you what I can bring to the table. I believe I’m the only candidate running that doesn’t have conflicts of interest with other civic groups, boards or committees, and no involvement with any political groups. I have no relatives or immediate family working for the city or any other elected city or county officials. I believe I am the only candidate running that has both applicable knowledge and real-world experience to fulfill the duties of the city council.”
2. What Ward 5-specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
“For starters, I would like to complete the four-lane road improvements from Choctaw Road and I-240 through 120th Avenue NE south to Alameda Drive, then Alameda Drive from 120th Avenue NE through to the inner city. Also, [I’m] looking at widening South Peebly Road from Stella South to Highway 9, including bike lanes. These are main roads connecting us to the inner city, the highway and, most importantly, access points for emergency services. They also provide access to Lake Thunderbird and all the lake has to offer.
“This would create more convenient travel in and out of the Ward 5 rural area and provide a safer environment for cycling. Shopping [Walmart, Sam’s, Target, etc.] is convenient for the west side. However the east side, primarily Ward 5, has been left isolated. It is easier for most of us to go to Moore, Midwest City or even Shawnee.
“This should change and having representation that lives in the eastern portion of Ward 5 by Lake Thunderbird would bring this viewpoint to the table.”
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 5 is facing and how would you fix it?
“It doesn’t feel like our voices are being heard. No one is considering what’s right for Ward 5. I believe I’m the only candidate running for Ward 5 City Council that doesn’t have conflicts of interest. I’m not part of any other civic boards or any political groups. My loyalty is to the residents of Ward 5 and doing what’s right for them and what’s best for the city.
“...I would work hard to organize with other agencies to establish an emergency services facility in rural Ward 5 [to increase] ease of access, not only for emergency services, but also for shopping as well. I will be the voice to make sure that our access roads are included in the budget and not forgotten.”
Lisa Meyer1. Why do you want to represent Ward 5 on the City Council?
“Ward 5 is a unique rural community and many residents, like myself, have invested here and built families. I want to be the voice of the residents of Ward 5. Listening is the key and then carrying that agenda of the people with me to the City Council. It’s more important now than ever we invest in building strong neighborhoods, public safety and our growing infrastructure.”
2. What Ward 5-specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
“Listening is the greatest change I would like to bring to this ward. Ward 5 residents feel forgotten so much of the time. I would like to bring everyone together as a ward to work for the greater good and help heal the great division in the city — to bring the voice of the people, you have to carry ‘the peoples’ agenda.’”
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 5 is facing and how would you fix it?
“Voting in the status quo or a person that will carry a special interest group’s agenda is right now the biggest problem Ward 5 faces. Either way, Ward 5 voices would be silenced and their agenda put on the back burner once again. The people of this ward need a voice and someone that can work with the city council as a whole. Partisan politics should never be a part of municipal government during these precarious times in Norman’s history.”
Rarchar Tortorello1. Why do you want to represent Ward 5 on the City Council?
“I’m not a politician. Never wanted to be one. That might make me the best candidate to represent the citizens of Ward 5. My breadth of experience, service to my country and community only prove that I’m the most qualified candidate to run this year. My proven record to quickly master the position, bring people together and solve problems are qualities this council would benefit from.
“I’m not afraid of confrontation and will speak out against issues contrary to the needs and wants of Ward 5. For example, I’ve overseen the [Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery] testing for Kentucky, southern Indiana and the Cumberland Gap, working with the Office of Personnel Management and recruiting services and managing million-dollar budgets and supervised personnel from five military branches.
“I [represented] veterans and their disability claims, won cases that include an 18-year Agent Orange case that resulted in the largest award of its kind in the state of Oklahoma. Just recently, I won a military sexual trauma case that the claimant waited over 35 years before seeing justice. I worked to bring the Citizens Emergency Response Training to Norman and Little Axe residents and was active in the Cleveland County Medical Reserve Corps.”
2. What Ward 5-specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
“[I spoke] to a citizens’ group and found the most requested quality they were looking for in a representative is accountability and accessibility to their elected officials.”
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 5 is facing right now and how would you fix it?
“We have to work with what’s legal and what actually can be done. Most residents want more police patrols, sensible stormwater mitigation….and remedies against well-water drilling.”