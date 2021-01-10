The Race for Feb. 9: Council Ward 7

With the Norman City Council election campaigns in full swing and less than a month out, the Ward 7 seat is up for grabs between one veteran council member and two challengers.
Incumbent Stephen Tyler Holman is seeking his fifth term on the council, while his two challengers, C.L. Jourden and Monica Marsh, are seeking a first term.
The Transcript asked Jourden and Holman the same three questions. Marsh did not respond to The Transcript’s multiple requests for comment.
Answers are as follows.
Stephen Tyler Holman
1. Why do you want to represent Ward 7 on the City Council?
“Service to my community and hometown are paramount. I grew up in Ward 7 and have lived in this area of Norman most of my life. Helping people solve everyday problems is what we do, and I am honored to be in a position to serve my neighbors this way.”
2. What Ward 7 specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
“We still have a lot of work to do in Ward 7 on stormwater and transportation infrastructure that will change how our part of Norman looks and operates.
“We have successfully gained voter approval to fund many of these needs in Ward 7, but we need to stay vigilant and make sure these projects are completed as promised.
“Public transportation service is another desperate need in Ward 7 that I have a track record of being committed to addressing. I rode the public bus in Norman growing up so this service is something I am extremely passionate about expanding in our ward.”
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 7 is facing, and how would you fix it?
“Engagement from residents has been a historical issue in Ward 7, specifically compared to the other eight wards. We have the lowest voter turnout and most transient population of all the wards due to the heavy student population within our area.
“Instead of waiting for people to come to me or city hall, I have always taken a proactive approach to addressing this communication and participation issue. I hold regular ward meetings twice per year at minimum in neighborhoods, parks or city hall.
“Since COVID started I have been doing more live Q&As as well. I also post on the Ward 7 Facebook group page and my official City Council page daily with updates about things going on like construction projects, road closures, COVID-19 info, press releases, meetings notices, etc.
“The voter turnout and resident participation has increased every year in our ward since I was first elected. If re-elected, I will continue to work to make sure everyone in our ward has a voice at city hall.”
C.L. Jourden
1. Why do you want to represent Ward 7 on the City Council?
“I want to represent Ward 7 because I want to serve the citizens and community by committing to working hard and listening to their issues. I am a firm believer in ‘loving your neighbour as yourself’ and believe we need a little more of that type of attitude on the council.
“Social strife has overtaken our community and I believe a calm, cool, and [collected] person who is dedicated to working hard is what our city needs. That is the type of person I am and I believe I can help our community every single day.”
2. What Ward 7 specific changes are you passionate about implementing and why?
“Infrastructure, compassion, and dedication. Ward 7 has roads and city maintenance facilities that continually need maintenance. I want to dedicate more funding for smarter roads and more efficient water management.
“On top of that, Ward 7 has fantastic small businesses that need to be praised. Instead, they are overlooked and sometimes ignored. I want to work with the small businesses to figure out a plan to not only succeed in this pandemic but also have the best foot forward when we exit the pandemic.”
3. In your opinion, what is currently the biggest problem Ward 7 is facing, and how would you fix it?
“After discussing with the citizens of Ward 7, I have found that they feel left behind and ignored. Ward 7 is full of lovely people and families that want a safe place to live. That starts with not only maintaining but making sure our roads, water management and sanitation are top notch. In addition, public safety and parks need to be a top priority, so individuals and family can live their lives without fear.
“As always, I commend everyone in the city for their hard work and positive attitudes through this tough time.”