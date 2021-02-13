The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,458 new COVID cases Saturday, continuing Oklahoma’s downward trend in new cases and the 7-day rolling average.
The new case total brings the state's COVID-19 case total to 412,276. The state’s 7-day average fell to 1,499, the lowest since early November.
In addition, the state also reported 35 new COVID deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,994.
Norman
Out of the 1,458 new statewide COVID cases, 55 of those were reported in Norman, bringing the city’s total number of cases to 12,977.
The city also reported one additional COVID-19 death, bringing the city’s death toll to 128 people.
County
Cleveland County reported 136 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the county’s case total to 27,846.
The county also reported one additional death. The county’s death toll now stands at 248 people.
Moore reported 25 new COVID-19 cases. The city has now reported 5,959 total COVID-19 cases.
Moore reported no new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, leaving Moore’s death toll at 39.
