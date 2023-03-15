An Oklahoma-based acai bar will open its second Norman location on Campus Corner later this month.
The Surf Bar is a concept by Shawnee native Tyler Huebert. After visiting Hawaii, California and Florida, he became inspired to start his own business selling acai bowls, which are smoothies loaded with granola and other toppings in a dish. Since opening his first location in the back of a boutique store in Shawnee in November 2018, the business has grown to five locations statewide, including 2180 24th Ave. NW.
A sixth location of The Surf Bar will open March 27 on Campus Corner, at 582 Buchanan Ave.
Following last year’s grand opening of the 24th Avenue location, Huebert said the reception from the Norman community was overwhelming.
While the owner saw a considerable number of students visit the store during the first couple of weeks, it serves mostly residents in an area with a high density of retail chains.
“I took my dogs out to use a bathroom late at night one night, and I was like, ‘you know what, I’m just gonna look up Campus Corner stores,’ and sure enough, this location (on Buchanan Avenue) popped up and was ready to roll,” Huebert told The Transcript. “I acted on that the very next day — we just want to be around the students and closer to (OU).”
Customers can build their own bowl and choose from one of six bases: acai, pitaya, coconut, green, chia pudding and oatmeal. Toppings include bananas, strawberries, pumpkin seeds, honey and whey protein among other options. The menu is curated with six popular options including the Nu-Stella: strawberry, banana, blueberry, nutella and granola, their most purchased bowl.
One can find more than smoothies and acai bowls on the menu at The Surf Bar. They also serve bagels topped with fruit and toast with avocado or Nutella.
The Surf Bar’s atmosphere is inspired by the tropical setting, specifically Hawaii. Huebert said the Campus Corner location will have the surf boards and island decor seen at the 24th Avenue location, with amenities catered to the student lifestyle, where students could work on homework and projects.
“We have free Wi-Fi, and comfy chairs — some of it is patio furniture, so it has that (outdoor) vibe to it,” Huebert said. “We try to make it a cozy, welcoming place where people feel free to come in, hang out, do homework or other things they’re doing.”
The Campus Corner location will be managed by Leigha King, who joined the company as a team member with the opening of the 24th Avenue store in March 2022.
“I’ve always wanted to work at a place like this with the acai bowls,” King said.
King studied at The University of Oklahoma for a year, and believes the Campus Corner store will be well received by the community in the area.
“I think it’s an awesome location, and I’m really excited to be involved there,” King said.
The store opens at 9 a.m. Monday March 27, and the first 50 customers get a free regular bowl.
When football season arrives, Huebert said he looks to run promotions on Saturday game days. Opening a location of The Surf Bar in the district is a dream come true, he said.
He recalls writing out a plan at his Shawnee location in 2018 to determine business goals, and the sixth location checks an important one off his list.
“This is what I’ve set my eyes on since the beginning, and here we are,” Huebert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.