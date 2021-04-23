The Trails Golf Club in Norman will host an art show over the weekend, giving local artists the opportunity to showcase their work for one of the first times since the start of the pandemic.
The art show is free and open to the public, and will be held outside to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19. The show will run from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“I love art and I love to support our local artists,” said Darlene Bowline, owner of The Trails Golf Club. “I knew some of our members were artists, so I thought we’ll just start with our members and go from there.”
After getting multiple members to showcase their art at the show, Bowline said she and her husband decided to spread the word to artists throughout the community.
“We were able to get 25 local artists, including some of our members,” she said. “[Plus] it’s something new [and something] we’ve never done before — so we’re really excited about it.”
The artists will have their art displayed around the clubhouse, and there will be food, drink and activities for kids available, Bowline said.
“We have one table that will be set up for the kids to do — it’s a make-your-own cookie table,” she said. “It’s kind of just a fun family event.”
The Trails will also not be taking any commissions from the artists — they’ll keep 100% of anything they sell at the art show, and the booths they have are free as well, Bowline said.
Renowned Norman artist Tim Kenney will display some of his work Saturday.
“I think the artists are excited about it,” Kenney said. “We had a little get-together on Tuesday evening, and there was a lot of energy in the room with all the artists.”
After not having the annual May Fair art show in Norman the past two years, Kenney said local artists are eager to get out and display their work to their community, and The Trails is giving them a place to do that.
“This is really the first art show in Norman [in a while] that’s got a bunch of different artists,” he said. “There’s been little things here and there and galleries do their best, [but this will be awesome].”
Kenney said none of this would have been possible without the work of Bowline.
“This is [Bowline’s] baby,” Kenney said. “She’s given us the opportunity to show our work and she’s done a great job and is just taking a chance, which I think is great.”
For more information visit the Trails Golf Club’s Facebook page.
