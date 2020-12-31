This week we've shared our favorite stories of 2020 and Norman's biggest stories of the year.
Now, we're sharing our most-read stories of the year. While these may not be the most notable events that happened in Norman this year, they are the most popular 2020 stories on our site (ranked from most to least read).
1. Protests erupt overnight in Oklahoma City in protest of George Floyd incident
Demonstrations erupted May 30 in protest of racial injustice and outrage after George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man, died under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin.
2. Moore Public Schools announces three-option plan for 2020-21 school year
For the 2020-2021 school year, Moore Public Schools decided to offer a three-option plan that allowed students to choose their educational experience.
3. Mayor announces phased opening plan
Mayor Breea Clark announced the next step in Norman’s coronavirus preparedness efforts, signing a “Healthier at Home” initiative to Reboot Norman.
4. Norman mayor declares city-wide state of emergency due to COVID-19
Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for the City of Norman March 13 as the city prepared for the coronavirus.
5. Norman salon owners sue Mayor Breea Clark
Three salon professionals filed a lawsuit against Norman Mayor Breea Clark in late April, Cleveland County District Court records revealed.
6. City: Officers under investigation after sharing council member’s information
Two Norman police officers who shared information online about Ward 8 city council member Alex Scott were investigated in July.
7. City of Norman releases survey to gather opinions on reopening businesses after April 30
The City of Norman, then under a "Stay at Home" mandate, collected resident feedback on a multi-phase plan to reopen Norman businesses via an online questionnaire released in April.
8. Norman councilor, ex-candidate arrested, released in Tulsa
A Norman City Council member and former Oklahoma Corporation Commission candidate were arrested before President Trump's rally in Tulsa this June and later released.
9. Longtime Norman educator John Braly dies
John Braly, a Norman Public Schools teacher and administrator of more than a decade who served as a beloved assistant principal at two district schools, died in late October of multiple health complications.
10. Oklahoma ranked as 4th cheapest housing market in U.S.
With a recent study ranking Oklahoma the fourth cheapest housing market in the United States, experts said the state is a good location to take advantage of the low interest rates and purchase a home.
