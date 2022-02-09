The Virtue Center is one of 21 Oklahoma organizations that are now finalists for the prestigious Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards, presented annually by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits (OKCNP). Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, only 21 were named finalists.
“We are beyond grateful to be selected as a finalist from among so many worthy organizations. The recognition of our mission is the most meaningful. It affirms our dedication and passion for helping others, and we look forward to serving even more members of our community,” Executive Director Teresa Collado said.
On April 9, 2022, finalists will join together at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate and hear the announcement of the 2022 ONE Awards winners. Finalists are divided into seven mission categories and receive $5,000, with category winners receiving $7,500.
On the night of the event, an overall winner will be awarded $10,000 and the title of Oklahoma’s 2022 Nonprofit of Excellence. In total, this year’s finalists will receive $125,000 to recognize the impact of their charitable work throughout the state. As of 2021, the OKCNP ONE Awards has given more than $2 million to more than 200 Oklahoma nonprofits.
Awards are presented in the following categories:
- Arts and Humanities
- Community
- Education
- General Impact
- Health Services
- Self-Sufficiency
- Youth Development
The finalists were chosen by the ONE Awards Selection Commission, a group of prestigious community leaders from across Oklahoma. The commission, chaired by Phil Lakin, Jr., includes Kathie Coyle, Lisa Greenlee, Alana Hughes, David Hogan, Courtney Knoblock, Peggy Simmons, Sarah Roberts, Meg Salyer, Wendi Schuur and Mary Kate Wilson.
The Virtue Center, a United Way of Norman Partner Agency, provides outpatient counseling for teens, adults and families struggling with substance abuse, compulsive gambling and related mental health issues, including trauma. Services and plans are tailored to the needs of each individual.
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or how you can support these amazing nonprofit finalists in the 2022 ONE Awards, please contact Rob Gardenhire at rgardenhire@okcnp.org or 918-340-7053.