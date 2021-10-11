While Norman Farm Market vendors have concerns preceding their move to The Well, venue operators seem ready to address most of them.
For 31 seasons, the Cleveland County Fairgrounds hosted the Farm Market, where vendors from the county and surrounding counties sold fruit, vegetables, meat, baked goods, flowers and crafts.
Cleveland County will open The Well, a health and wellness facility, in November in the 200 block of James Garner Avenue. The 14,000-square-foot facility consists of two buildings, housing space for health and wellness events, as well as the Farm Market beginning next year.
The Well will have room for 91 vendors, in addition to room for outside expansion, increasing the amount of vendors at one time by around 30, said Melody Bays, executive director of the venue. Indoor vending will be reduced by 10 spaces.
While Farm Market vendors largely say they are excited about the new facility, some are wondering if they will have access to certain features they see crucial to successfully vending at The Well.
Saffron Fletcher helps operate Sanctuary Gardens and Wellness with her husband, vending at the market on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Although she is optimistic about the move, she said her biggest concern is the new facility competing for parking with neighboring businesses.
“If you go on the weekend, I’ve noticed there’s people parking all the way down the street going to Neighborhood Jam,” Fletcher said. “Sometimes it’s pretty full.”
Bays said the facility will have a dedicated large parking lot directly west of the facility for market customers, in addition to street parking along James Garner Avenue. They also will have access to First Baptist Church’s property on market days for overflow parking.
Pamela Bias, Mack’s Mart co-owner, has sold her veggies, fruit and knit and crocheted items at the market since 2000.
Bias said she and other vendors have wondered if booth locations will have easy access to get tables and displays set up.
Many vendors are senior citizens, and getting supplies in and out is important for their operations’ success, she said.
“I don’t know what they will have for people to unload — some people bring big trucks, horse trailers and flatbeds,” Bias said. “Our concern is unloading and loading everything, because we can’t bring our racks of plants like we’ve done for years.”
Bays said tents and tables will be provided and set up the way the vendor prefers before arrival on market days.
“They will only need to bring their products and optional display items,” Bays said. “We are hosting classes over the winter to help vendors create more portable displays and come up with fun, new ideas to better market their business through design.”
Bias said some vendors use flatbeds to transport and sell goods outdoors.
Having parking lots that allow for larger vehicle access is important, especially for those who sell a large number of products, she said.
When designing the building, Bays said the team met with vendor representatives to plan for that accommodation.
“Along with a low-profile curb, the trailer spaces will be able to accommodate a 16-foot trailer with room on the side for a 10x10 tent,” Bays said.
Charlene Perry, Perry’s Farm co-owner, comes from Goldsby to sell at the market. One of her concerns is booth size, particularly for those who need multiple tables to set up wares.
She said she has heard others wondering if a 9x9 space would be large enough to support many vendors.
“There’s quite a bit of paraphernalia that goes with making all of this look like it’s effortless,” Perry said.
Bays said booths will vary in size throughout the facility. The standard space inside will be 9x9 and can be combined in various ways, based on vendor preferences.
“Two spaces could be combined to a 9x18,” Bays said. “While slightly smaller than current indoor spaces, outdoor spaces will remain approximately the same 10x10 size.”
Perry said vendors, including herself, are unsure if booth rent will fluctuate with the move. Currently, vendors pay booth rent on a weekly basis, ranging from $20 to $55.
Bays said while prices for booth rent next season have not been confirmed, they do not anticipate increasing rates.
“We are aiming to stick to about $20 per space per week,” Bays said. “This will mean that a majority of vendors are going to see their rent decrease, while increasing the amount of amenities.”
She said the market will continue to assign booths based on an attendance system, and vendors who consistently attend will receive first choice.
“Because of this, you will see a much more abundant indoor display, with fewer spaces left unoccupied on market days,” Bays said.
Amenities like access to electricity are important to vendors who sell perishable goods that need to be refrigerated, Bias said. She and others have wondered about ease of access to refrigerators, citing concerns of leaving a booth unattended if electricity and refrigeration are not accessible without leaving.
Bays said electricity will be available at every indoor and outdoor space.
Vendors will be invited to The Well for private group and individual tours at dates still to be determined, Bays said. The venue also will host orientation and training days before the season opens in April to get vendors acclimated to market day procedures.
This is an advantage to opening during market offseason, Bays said.
The grand opening event at The Well is scheduled for Nov. 12. More information on the opening and the facility can be found at thewellok.org.