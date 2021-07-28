Cleveland County is set to open a health and wellness facility in November that will offer space for community partners and the Norman Farm Market.
The 14,000-square-foot, two-story facility consisting of two buildings will house space for events and activities aimed at improving the health and wellness of Cleveland County residents. It also will include green, walkable space for outdoor events.
Tara Douglas, director of community engagement, and Melody Bays, executive director of the county wellness square, said the project cost about $7 million and has at least 40 partners, including two funding partners.
The Moore Norman Technology Center funded a demonstration kitchen, where The Well can offer cooking classes and demonstrations to residents. Norman Regional Health Systems will have an 800-square-foot clinic space on the first floor, including an exterior door for patients and clients.
Bays said the demo kitchen will have great synergy with the farm market once it comes to the space in April. The Norman Farm Market runs April through October yearly.
Commissioner Darry Stacy said Pioneer Library Systems and the county health department are other partners that will offer health and wellness programs out of The Well. Veterans coordinator Charlie Neely will operate out of The Well to help residents apply for services.
The project was approved as part of the county’s master plan in fall 2017; previously saved funds were used toward The Well.
Stacy, who serves on the Cleveland County board of health and is over the county fairgrounds, said commissioners determined major renovations and capital expenses in regards to the fairgrounds and farm market.
A previous countywide survey showed a deficiency in the amount of fresh fruits and vegetables residents consumed. He said it became clear that the health department offered lots of services the county wasn’t taking advantage of, and those services needed a proper home.
Bays said the project suffered a minor setback of one or two months because of Norman’s historically wet spring, which added several weeks for the facility to dry out before construction continued. Currently, sheetrock, roofing and the exterior are all up. Now, the interior structure is in progress and on track for the November opening.
Bays and Douglas said The Well will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional hours allowed on Saturdays and Tuesdays for the farm market and for any partners offering some after-hours programming.
Bays said she hopes people will come and partake in public health activities that will improve their quality of life.
“That’s really why we’re doing this. This is a project that a lot of people believe in, and there’s some altruism attached to it,” she said. “We want folks in our community to be the healthiest and happiest that they can be.”
She said The Well plans on partnering with existing resources in Norman to provide them an additional access point for health and wellness programs.
“Our entire team on this project has all done a really good job of keeping in mind that this is truly a public project,” Douglas said. “We tried to be very thoughtful about every space within the building and the exterior, and we really hope that there is something for everybody and that we’ve really truly made this a public space.”
Bays said they have been collecting data from residents via social media about what public health needs they’d like to have met at The Well. Some events may be virtual.
Bays said last year proved that public health is not stagnant, so they have flexibility to change programming if there are unpopular programs or pressing needs that need to be addressed.
To provide feedback, residents can visit thewellok.org and enter an email address for occasional updates and access to event and class calendars, once available. Additionally, residents can follow @TheWellOklahoma on Instagram and Facebook for more information.
Stacy said partners are contracted out and can be renewed yearly, per law.
“The services that will be provided are going to be a one-stop area for people to come and really appreciate everything our community has to offer,” he said. “We’re really excited about so many people who have contacted us wanting to be a partner in this space.”