In light of the scarcity of monarch butterflies, a crowd of more than 100 gathered Sunday afternoon at The Well to learn from conservationist experts about biodiversity and encouraging efforts to ensure the growth of pollinator populations at the local level.
The Pioneer Library System Reads Initiative selected the environment as the topic to explore through book discussions and programming.
Sunday’s event at The Well included the Oklahoma Biological Survey, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, Wildcare and author Douglas Tallamy, in an attempt to spark curiosity and inspire change throughout the community, according to organizers.
Britt Muirhead, programming specialist with the Pioneer Library System, said this event invites individuals to explore and engage with the environment in a way that encourages local action and conservation efforts.
They said with monarchs now on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s endangered species list, an awareness event ahead of their fall migration south to Mexico in September and October seemed timely.
“Environmental issues can be super overwhelming and it feels like there’s really not a lot that we can do at an individual level that can make a big difference,” Muirhead said. “But by bringing in [Tallamy] to talk more about the ways that we can restore local ecosystems, and combining that with such incredible organizations that are passionate about supporting our local wildlife and environment, we’re really hoping to show folks that we can make a big collective impact just with what we do in our own little parts of the world that we live in.”
Attendees were able to engage in educational activities such as coloring and trivia, in addition to hearing a presentation on humanity’s relationship with nature from Tallamy.
Tallamy said it’s important to consider one’s yard as a potential habitat for birds and insects. He said nature’s best hope is native plants, not exotics, which serve no use to native insects.
He spoke Sunday at length about giving back to inhabitants and ways to create a more functional landscape.
Tallamy used the term “specialized intervention” to summarize the process of creating more viable ecosystems.
An important part of this intervention, Tallamy said, is adding plants to one’s yard that contribute energy for local food webs, as opposed to ones that actively detract it or have no effect.
He said most of a suburban yard is lawn, which doesn’t contribute to them.
What does help by creating food for pollinators, Tallamy said, are plants such as Meadow Rue and Bidens Aristosa, a type of sunflower.
Ultimately, Tallamy said humanity needs to examine its relationship with the planet and refute the notion that humans and nature cannot live together symbiotically.
“My message this afternoon is that not only is living with nature an option, it’s the only viable option,” Tallamy said.
Lara Souza, director of the Oklahoma Biological Survey, said through events like this, communities can learn the role biodiversity and conservation efforts have.
“Biodiversity is really important beyond the plants too, because they play a key role in providing services to our ecosystem,” Souza said.
Souza said leaf material is processed by small microorganisms that recycle nitrogen and carbon back into the system.
“Those are really tight relationships that have evolved or co-evolved over a long period of time now, and if we can promote them and try to maintain them in ways that are suitable for native plants and associated animals,” Souza said.
Cheryl Cheadle, volunteer coordinator for the Blue Thumb Water Quality Education Program, said by adding wildflowers, milkweed and other plants used by pollinators, homeowners can make a significant difference.
“When you plant a Crepe Myrtle, that’s not [helpful] for creatures here,” Cheadle said. “You plant a Purple Aster, then that’s food for creatures. You plant Butterfly Milkweed, our Oklahoma creatures look for that. That’s what they’re looking for and that’s what they need.”
For Normanites wondering how they can make a difference, Cheadle advised stopping the use of pesticides, mowing their lawn to a longer length and planting native plants.
