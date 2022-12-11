Scam artists are making a list and checking it twice. They really don’t care who’s naughty or nice.
That’s because scammers are out to dupe everyone.
“Scammers love the holidays,” said Greg Burge, Ph.D., University of Oklahoma economics professor and department chair. “It’s the holiday season and people are wanting to be generous and give to others.”
That generosity, along with hectic party-planning and gift-buying, leaves people especially vulnerable to scams this time of year.
“They often miss cues that would indicate they are falling victim to a scam,” said Norman Police Department detective Dustin Underhill.
The FBI reports 4,156 Oklahomans missed the clues last year and lost more than $50 million to scammers.
Though scams are a seasonless source of joy, about three-quarters of consumers experience fraud tied to the holidays, according to AARP. A stunning 78 percent of Oklahomans have been targeted or experienced fraud.
Charity-related frauds are among the biggest cons. Other biggies range from misleading communications about shipping problems to package theft. Add to those the always popular imposter scams and online shopping scams.
Here are three lumps of coal that scammers likely will try to hand out this holiday season.
Imposter scams
In imposter scams, crooks pose as someone trustworthy so they can squeeze money out of victims. These scams are by far the biggest fraud category with more than 555,000 cases reported in 2021 in the Oklahoma City metro area, including Norman.
Indeed, a Norman resident allegedly masterminded a classic imposter scheme called the Nigerian Romance Scam.
The network of 10 men charged in the money laundering scam began with an online dating website and ended with at least three shattered hearts and more than $1.5 million in losses. Key player Afeez Olajide Adebara, 37, pleaded guilty in 2020. Records show he is scheduled to be released from a Dallas halfway house in three months.
Imposters also may pose as someone from the government, law enforcement, Medicare or Social Security, said Underhill. Others may approach victims claiming to be from a power company, charity or sweepstakes.
Scammers often tell victims there’s an issue like a computer virus, warrant, overdue bill or a need for money to continue communicating or to bail a “loved one” out of trouble.
“Their goal is to get the victim off guard and cause them to make a rash decision,” said Underhill. “They are usually very good at listening to the victim, who will give the scammer the answers and cues they need to keep the victim participating.”
Crooks leave clues such as a request for forms of payment such as cryptocurrency, Venmo, Greendot, Vanilla and … gift cards.
“Anyone who demands payment by gift card,” said the Federal Trade Commission’s Jennifer Leach, “is always, always, always a scammer.”
Online shopping scams
A whopping 36 percent of Americans have fallen victim to online shopping scams over the holidays, a Norton study shows. Average losses hit $387 each.
The online shopping scam involves scammers posing as legitimate online sellers. They might create a fake website or just a fake ad on a genuine retailer site.
One classic scam happens when the shopper thinks they’re buying a name-brand good – say a Coach handbag or Tiffany watch – but they’re really buying a knock-off.
Burge spotted exactly what he was looking for about this time last year. It was a pair of lightly used Ecco shoes listed on an eBay auction.
“I saw one about ready to end for $30,” he said. “I thought this is just too good to be true.”
He was right. When the shoes arrived, they looked fairly similar to the incredibly comfortable, durable brand he’d bought at Dillard’s for a couple hundred bucks. He’d even successfully bought several pairs of lightly used Ecco shoes over the years from an eBay store for about $50 to $60.
But these $30 shoes weren’t comfortable and they soon fell apart.
“Someone had actually knocked them off,” Burge said.
He determined that the shoes weren’t even made in the Danish factory that produced genuine Ecco shoes.
“I basically got what I bought,” he said.
eBay’s money back guarantee covers most transactions, the site states. Buyers can get their money back if any item didn’t arrive, is faulty or damaged, or doesn’t match the listing.
“But it can be even worse. Sometimes you might not even get any product at all,” said Burge.
Charity scams
Scammers appreciate the American generosity that led to a $5.8 billion windfall to fraudsters in 2021.
Con artists wrestle into consumers’ wallets by developing phony charities that look like real charities. They reach out through telephone calls, websites, direct mail, email and door-to-door solicitations.
Crooks understand that people will open their wallets wider upon news of natural disasters, suffering victims and conflicts such as the war in Ukraine.
Just last year, the FTC and 46 agencies shut down a long-running charity fundraising phone scam. Scammers made 1.3 billion calls — mostly illegal robocalls — to 67 million consumers who donated $100 million to “charities” that did not deliver on promised help to homeless veterans, cancer patients and autistic children.
Instead, those fundraising companies kept as much as 90 cents out of every dollar raised.
Bad actors aren’t above trying to optimize their scams on the world’s largest social fundraising platform, GoFundMe. GoFundMe-type websites can pose difficulties, said Burge.
“People will essentially make up stories and commit fraud and use those platforms to try to attract donations to a cause that’s not real,” he said.
In August 2021, for example, a police group warned of scam GoFundMe accounts after a Chicago policewoman was killed during a traffic stop. The company, which says it has “zero tolerance” for fraud, reported shutting down several phony fundraisers purportedly set up in Ella French’s name.
It takes work to donate on these platforms with confidence, said Burge.
He suggests seeking out the donation opportunity yourself and understanding where any recommendations originate.
Ask yourself whether the good cause recommendation came from a friend, child’s classmate or other known source.
Before donating, look at who is running the campaign, GoFundMe suggests. Determine how the organizer is related to the recipient. Google the name of the recipient and campaign organizer. Also, Google to ensure there’s just one organizer with one campaign and that the cause is original rather than a copied story that’s gone viral.
People who want to donate to a legitimate charity can often avoid shysters by first checking the charity’s precise name online at Charity Navigator, CharityWatch and GuideStar.
Countering crooks
If someone has fallen victim to a scam, Underhill recommends reporting the incident immediately to the police department.
Also, notify the bank to stop money transfers. He suggests filing a report with the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov, and place fraud alerts on credit files with credit bureaus.
“Lastly, we encourage people to get a copy of their credit report and review it for errors,” Underhill said.
Free credit reports are available at www.annualcreditreport.com.
Burge recommends protecting yourself from holiday scams by going the extra mile.
“Be skeptical,” he said. “Do your homework. If something seems too good to be true, it might be too good to be true.”
