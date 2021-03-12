'These are our neighbors': fighting the virus is more than a job

It was Valentine’s day of 2020 when Mike Potter, a local emergency response coordinator for the Cleveland County Health Department, approached his boss about beginning the preparation for the certainty that COVID-19 would eventually hit Oklahoma.
By that time, Oklahoma had yet to report a case of the novel coronavirus, but Potter was already on high alert. He approached Jackie Kanak, the regional director of the Cleveland County Health Department, on that Valentine’s day about the pandemic hitting the state.
“I told her that I really think that we should stand up our command, just for communicating with our community partners and our citizens and to start answering questions, and continue to monitor the [COVID-19] situation,” Potter said.
The early start allowed the CCHD to be prepared for when the virus came to Oklahoma.
“So, we started doing our community partner briefings,” Potter said. “And the day that the first case was identified in Tulsa, which was the first case in Oklahoma, it was the day of our last community partner briefing. So we felt like we were a little bit more ahead and prepared, so we brought more of our team in and continued to build upon what we already had started.”
Although Oklahoma was late to the game in terms of reporting its first cases of COVID-19 — the first case wasn’t officially reported until March 6, 2020 — the ability to see the impact it was having on states across the country really allowed the CCHD to prepare as well as it could for when this pandemic started hitting home, leaders said.
“I definitely think that from a team aspect it was a ‘brace for impact’ kind of feeling,” Kanak said. “We’re starting to see our first cases as New York is starting to roll out freezers. So I think just in the shadow of even looking at what was going on in the nation, to then know that it was coming home was kind of an ‘Alright, we’re in this and we’re in this together’ type of feeling. But at the same time it’s a very anxious feeling.”
This amount of preparation and research allowed the CCHD to be on top of the ball and in a position to try and combat what was about to come its way.
“Mike said, ‘Hey, the first case is here. We should probably stand up,’ and we did,” Kanak said. “We kept an eye on things, kept an eye on cases. We started meeting with community partners in all of our counties to make sure that they were prepared and they understood what was going on. Then, from there, it was just a whirlwind.”
None of the planning, preparation and research could have fully prepared them for what lay ahead.
Sleepless nights
Knowledge of the virus is one thing, but having to be on one’s toes 24/7 is another. At the CCHD, they were told to be ready for anything, at any moment.
“It was constant planning for the week ahead,” said Matthew Miller, a local emergency response coordinator at the CCHD. “It was constant connecting with our community partners and the Norman Police Department to make sure and cover those bases. There were multiple times where we were requested to do a testing pod the following day. So, we would have to find a good location, connect with partners and the very next day we had that pod up and running.”
Then there were the sleepless nights — lots of them. Employees dealt with the worry of what the next day would bring, the fear of exposing their loved one at home and the pressure of having to stay strong through it all.
“There’s a lot of a lot of pressure from different areas,” Kanak said. “We want to make sure we’re testing enough, we’re reaching out to partners, we’re opening a new phase, you know, and even though we’re vaccinating now we’re still responsible for all the case investigations and content tracing that we’ve been doing all along. So I think every one of us has lost a lot of sleep and have a lot more gray hairs.”
It’s not as though employees at the CCHD were immune to the virus or had some uber special protection that society didn’t have; the risks COVID-19 posed were the same risks that any Oklahoma — or human — faced.
“We all have young kids or grandkids or parents or grandparents or vulnerable family members that are at risk,” Potter said. “We go into those nursing homes or run testing pods and we mask up and wear [Personal Protective Equipment] but there’s still that chance we get it. So, that was a big scare.”
But, as a leadership team, they needed to stay strong through it all, because they said if they were to panic, that would only make things worse.
“A lot of the way we’re feeling inside and a lot of the frustrations we have, a lot of pressure and anxiety that we have, we can’t really show because that would really bring our team down,” Kanak said. “So, I think we lean on each other a lot and to try to keep our team strong so that they can keep going.”
‘Never say no’
Despite the seemingly impossible jobs public and private health officials have been tasked with over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, they always seemed to step up to the plate and accomplish the impossible.
“What I’m very proud of is we’ve never said no,” said Rodney Barrett, director of logistics at CCHD. “We figure out a way, we come together and say, ‘all right, yes, we can put a testing pod up tomorrow.’ I may look at Jackie sideways, but everything from testing to vaccinating, we can do it and we’ll do everything we can to make it happen to serve the people of Oklahoma.
Last minute tasks are not a rarity in the era of COVID-19 — they happen all the time, but every time they get completed.
“We get told to make things happen as soon as we can and every single member of our staff says, ‘OK, how can I help?’” Amy Allen, the deputy director of logistics, said. “I’ve been so proud of how our staff has responded and how willing they are to throw themselves into whatever task has been asked of us [regardless of how] seemingly impossible it is to mount they put the work in and they get there.”
The department worked while others quarantined, they worked while holidays were celebrated and they worked to ensure the safety of the place they love and call home, Oklahoma.
“We’re not looking at this as like, ‘these are our jobs and we have to do it,’ we’re looking at it like, ‘these are our neighbors, these are our relatives and we’re in this because we care about them even if we don’t know them personally,’” CCHD spokesperson and public information officer Sara King said. “So, I think that’s the power of kind of where we’ve all sort of rallied around and then sustained ourselves.”
King has gone out of her comfort zone as well. Having no formal public information training, she stepped up and took the lead on making sure the public was informed, her colleagues said.
“Sara is a champ,” Potter said. “She has stepped up to the plate and kept the public up to date with everything going on and hosting Facebook lives ... Everyone has really stepped up to the plate and has done things outside of their comfort zone.”
Now that the light is dimly shining at the end of the tunnel, Kanak said she has allowed herself to start reflecting on what life after the pandemic looks like. She said she believes that not only her team, but the community will come together stronger because of what they have all suffered together.
“What we’ve built, from our leadership team, to our teams in each of our health departments, and then with our community partners because once we get to a point where things can go back to the new normal that’s what’s really gonna make a difference moving forward in every other aspect of healthcare,” Kanak said. “I think that we have partnerships now that we’ve never had before. We’ve built relationships with each other along the way and with our teams along the way that just wouldn’t be as strong as they are now. So that’s what I’m most proud of.”
Although the end of this unprecedented pandemic is drawing near, it is not time to let one’s guard down, the officials said. Experts urge the public to continue to wear masks and follow protocols, and be sure that when the opportunity comes, get vaccinated.