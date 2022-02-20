A fellow called me not long ago and said, “I want to ask you a stupid question. Is there a computer I can buy and use where I don’t have to learn anything?” There’s the million-dollar question, if there ever was one. Sadly, in spite of all the major technology advances of recent years, computers still can’t read our minds. No matter what brand or type of computer, tablet or smartphone you buy, you’re still going to have to learn something if you want to use it.
Computers do some things quite well, making certain chores infinitely easier. Still, unless you have your basic skill set together, you’re missing out on most of the time and laborsaving conveniences that computers can provide. With standard desktop and laptop computers, I urge everyone to acquire the following skills.
Learn to use your cursor. Originally a Latin word for runner, or, in the plural, messengers, a computer cursor is a moving marker or pointer that indicates a position in a field of view. That pointy arrow that moves around when you move your mouse is a cursor. Depending on where it’s located, it can also look like an upper case “I” (called the “I-beam” cursor). That flashing vertical or horizontal line in a document showing where you can type is also a cursor. You can move and position your cursor a number of different ways, such as pointing and clicking with your mouse. You can also move it by using the up/down/left/right arrow keys. Sometimes you’ll even have two cursors on the same screen, a mouse cursor and a typing cursor. While working in a text document, hold down the Control key (ctrl) while pressing the arrow keys, and watch where your cursor goes. Also try it with the Home and End keys. Very convenient!
Learn how to type. Some people are puzzled when I show up to work on their computer and they learn that their computer “expert” is not much of a typist. I do, however, know where the keys are; I’m just not very fast (yet). The point is, learn how to type and you’ll be infinitely more productive. When my daughter, who was raised around computers, was about ten years old, I bought her a program called “Mario Teaches Typing,” which featured the Nintendo game character teaching typing in a kiddie-game setting. She loved it, and, within about a month, was typing 40-50 words per minute, at age ten. Now, she types faster than I can think. For free typing lessons, check out www.learn2type.com.
Learn to right-click. Your mouse has more than one button for a reason. The left button (left-click) is used for, among other things, placing your cursor, starting programs, selecting/highlighting items and moving (or “dragging”) objects. On the other hand (or, button, as it were), right-clicking is used for opening hidden menus. Just start experimenting, and see what you can discover. Simply place your mouse cursor over an object, such as one of those little icons down at the bottom of your desktop, right-click, and see if a little menu pops up. Right-click on any blank space on your screen, or inside of a text document, or a website. With a proper mouse, right-clicking works on Macs, too. Amazing!
Next week: even more things that you should know, such as copy, cut and paste.