With just under four hours until Julius Jones’ scheduled execution Thursday, cheers erupted outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary as Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted his sentence to life in prison without the chance of parole.
Tears of joy were plentiful as family and supporters — many of whom had been outside the prison since 8 a.m. — heard the news that Jones would not be put to death on Thursday afternoon. Jones had been scheduled to die at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for the 1999 death of Paul Howell, who was shot in the head during a carjacking in the driveway of his parents’ home in Edmond.
“This is just the beginning,” said Antoinette Jones, Julius’ sister. “It should not have taken this long. But I thank God that our governor does have a heart and he is a merciful and gracious man. It was not what we asked, it wasn't what the Pardon and Parole Board voted, but God has a reason and I trust God has a process.”
On Sept. 13, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend Stitt commute Jones’ sentence to life with the possibility of parole; on Nov. 1, the board recommended clemency for Jones. Stitt modified the recommendation, saying Jones can never again apply for “commutation, pardon or parole for the remainder of his life.”
“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Stitt said in a statement.
While it wasn’t the outcome they hoped for, advocates said they will continue to fight and are happy they don’t have to mourn tonight.
"I'm happy that Mama Jones doesn't have to mourn tonight, I'm happy Antoinette Jones doesn't have to mourn tonight," said Jabee Williams, an Oklahoma City activist and rapper who was at the penitentiary Thursday morning. "There was a dark cloud for so long, and I really feel like those clouds started to part now."
While her son won’t be executed on Thursday, Madeline Davis-Jones, Julius’ mother, said she won’t rest until her son is out from behind bars.
“I still believe that every day Julius spends behind bars is an injustice, and I will never stop speaking out for him or fighting to free him,” she said in a statement. “But today is a good day, and I am thankful to Governor Stitt for that.”
Awareness of Jones’ case has spread worldwide, with celebrities, athletes and international ambassadors advocating on his behalf.
Activists in Oklahoma City led the charge, fighting for years to make Jones’ case known. While their battle was won in getting him off of death row, the war to end the death penalty is only just beginning, said Rev. Sheri Dickerson, leader of Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City.
“We will continue our promise to Julius that this is not a moment, but it is a movement, and we are going to continue to push for abolition and we are going to continue to push and raise that every person's humanity, every person's humanity, must be seen,” she said.
On Wednesday at the state Capitol, Jones’ mother said not only does she not want to see her son executed — she doesn’t want to see anyone else’s child die.
Her daughter, Antoinette, assured the crowd outside the prison on Thursday that the family and supporters will fight to ensure her mother’s wishes come true.
“This is not over,” she said.